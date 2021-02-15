Wi-Fi Analytics Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2026

The global Wi-Fi Analytics market was valued US$ 5.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand significantly with the CAGR of 28.53% from 2021 to 2026. The global Wi-Fi Analytics market is expected to witness a boost, owing to the increasing use of smartphones and smart devices.

Smart phone is a breakthrough in the technology domain and its penetration is increasing among people. In 2020, the number of smartphone users around the globe is expected to 3.5 billion, indicating a 9% increase from 2019. The current global smartphone penetration rate is 41.5%. Mobile internet usage has seaped into the daily life of smartphone and tablet users, enabling consumers to access and share information on the go. Consumers are adopting network-connected devices for getting rapid results. Wireless vendors are introducing Wi-Fi enabled networking devices at breakneck speed.

Cisco Systems Inc., Zebra Technologies, Ruckus Wireless, Aruba Networks, Inc., Purple Wi-Fi Ltd, Cloud4wi, Fortinet Inc., SkyFii Limited, Euclid and Hughes Network Systems LLC are some of the prominent players operating in the global Wi-fi Analytics market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Wi-Fi analytics is the process of accumulating & evaluating customer data from Wi-Fi access points to report KPI’s such as customer traffic, dwell time, and churn likelihood. Wi-Fi analytics are used for improving operations, trigger marketing, and track campaign results. Every connected device, such as a cell phone, laptop, or tablet, broadcasts an anonymous signal. This signal allows Wi-Fi access to recognize a unique device ID associated with the device. Based on the component, Based on the component, the Wi-Fi analytics market is bifurcated into Solutions and Services. Nowadays wireless networks are becoming a powerful tool for boosting productivity and encouraging information sharing. Solution Segment holds the major share of the global Wi-Fi Analytics market with a projected revenue CAGR of 27.13% from 2021 to 2026. The growth in the Wi-Fi analytics solutions segment is driven by the growing significance of customer analytics in brick-and-mortar businesses. The Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Cloud is expected to be fastest growing segment in the regional market. Wi-Fi analytics enables an organization in using the information available through the wireless network, to make better decisions about its physical space. Apart from this, application is another potential segment of the global Wi-Fi analytics market. Growing advancement in Wi-Fi analytics owing to greater adoption of network-connected devices will further propel the market growth positively.

Smart Infrastructure, Retail, Sports & Leisure, Hospitality and Others are the major end-use segments. For better understanding of the market penetration of Wi-Fi Analytics market, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore and the Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World. North America constitutes a major market for Wi-Fi Analytics industry. Some of the major players operating in the market include Cisco Systems, SkyFii Limited, Ruckus Networks, Fortinet, Inc., Purple, Hughes Network Systems, Zebra Technologies, Cloud4Wi, Aruba and Euclid.

Wifi analytics mainly refers to the use of a collection of Wi-fi networks to gather the data on Wi-fi devices such as smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices. The adoption of wi-fi analytics purposes to support organizations of every size in building extensive consumer profiles and to better understand the consumer behavior within their reach. The concept has emerged as one of the most widespread and versatile connectivity solutions.

Factors such as increasing smartphone penetration and the rise in the adoption of the Internet of Things showcase lucrative opportunities for business expansion. Moreover, rising competition from online and offline retail business and deployment of public Wi-Fi across physical venues has led to significant growth of the market. Besides, the initiative by the government for smart city development across several regions has further accelerated the growth of the public Wi-Fi hotspots that contribute to the industry growth.

However, with the ongoing pandemic threat, although the average number of connected devices in the home is estimated to range from seven to ten, depending on the region, the trend is clearly towards an increase to twenty, thirty, or more, in the next few years, due to the proliferation of devices and IoT. With more users in the home simultaneously active online owing to remote working across the regions, the Wi-Fi network tends to suffer overload and decreased performance. For instance, the COVID-19 impact on home Wi-Fi usage has led to a decrease in the Quality of Experience (QoE). Some operators are experiencing a 40% increase in the number of call center complaints due to low internet speed. Slow Wi-Fi speed is the prime reason triggering service calls, followed closely by unstable Wi-Fi.

Insights Presented in the Report

Amongst component, Solutions segment hold the major share Based on component type, the market is fragmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment dominated the Wi-Fi analytics market with a revenue of US$ 4.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.13% over the forecast period. The growth in the Wi-Fi analytics solutions segment is driven by the growing significance of customer analytics in brick-and-mortar businesses.

Amongst deployment, On-Premise is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the market segment by deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. In 2019, On-Premise occupied around 63.8% of market revenue share. While Cloud is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global market. Wi-Fi analytics enables an organization in using the information available through the wireless network, to make better decisions about its physical space.

Amongst Application, customer loyalty management is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the market segment by application, the market is fragmented Footfall Analytics, Customer Engagement, Customer Experience Management, Customer Behavior Analytics, Customer Loyalty Management and Other Applications. In 2019, customer loyalty management accounted for the maximum market share with 34.1% and is expected to be the leading segment of the Wi-fi analytics market during the forecast period.

Amongst end users, the Retail sector is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the market segment by end-users, the market is fragmented into smart infrastructure, retail, sports& leisure, and hospitality. In 2019, the retail sector accounted for the maximum market share with 46.36% and is anticipated to lead throughout the forecast period. Surging online retail business and the number of hotels and restaurants providing a Wi-Fi platform, which offers several tools to incentivize their guests has led to the expansion in their brand presence.

North America represents one of the largest markets of the Wi-Fi Analytics market For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Wi-Fi Analytics market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (the U.S, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the World has been conducted. North America dominated the market and generated revenue of US$ 2.2 billion in 2019. The market growth prospects are attributed to the growing significance of big data analytics and spur in investments in the latest technologies by the major players in the region. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 32.25% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

