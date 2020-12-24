Why will Sales of Totally Implantable Cochlear Implants Surge in Future

A cochlear implant is basically a device that enhances the localization of speech or sound, even in noisy backgrounds, for people suffering from hearing loss because of damaged cochlea. Cochlea is a snail shell like delicate structure present inside the human ear and surrounded by extremely small hair like projections, that bend because of the vibrations occurring from sound. The cochlea usually gets damaged because of acoustic tumors or extended noise and causes a drastic loss in hearing ability. In fact, the damaging of the cochlea is one of the biggest factors responsible for hearing loss in people.

Hence, because of the high incidence of hearing disability, the demand for cochlear implants is increasing rapidly across the world. As per the Auditory Implant Service (USAIS), under the University of Southampton, 506 people in the age bracket 0—29 years were implanted with cochlear implants and 556 people in the age group 50—89 years were implanted with these devices in 2018. Therefore, with the increasing usage of cochlear implants, the global cochlear implant market will grow substantially from 2020 to 2030, according to the estimates of the market research company, P&S Intelligence.

Across the globe, “the cochlear implant market recorded the highest growth in North America in the past”. This is credited to the large number of initiatives implemented by the governments of various North American countries for increasing public awareness about cochlea damage and hearing disability and the increasing number of hearing disorder cases in the region. As per the 2012 Cochlear Implants International, 20% of the people in the U.S. were found to be suffering from disabling hearing loss.

