Why was True Geordie banned on Twitch?

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Brian “True Geordie” was suspended on Twitch this morning. Though that is the Twitch companion’s first ban, it may show to be a prolonged one. No official motive has been given to this point, however the suspension is probably going attributable to an insensitive joke directed towards Muslims, which has already resulted in two manufacturers backing out of sponsorships with Geordie.

The English content material creator rose to prominence attributable to his video rants about his favourite Premier League workforce, Newcastle United. He’s additionally identified to be a vocal critic of Andrew Tate, a former skilled kickboxer turned extremely controversial influencer.

Tate just lately introduced his conversion to Islam, which Geordie believes was insincere. Whereas questioning Tate’s spiritual conversion on stream, he made an Islamophobic comment that bolstered stereotypes about Muslims committing acts of terrorism. He has since apologized for the touch upon his YouTube channel, however the apology has not shielded him from the results.

“I made a joke in questioning that newfound religion of his, that conveniently comes at a time when he wants as many supporters as he can get. It was a silly joke.”

True Geordie probably banned over Islamophobic feedback

YouTuber and streamer True Geordie obtained a ban from Twitch, and though the explanation and period of the ban are presently unconfirmed, an insensitive joke made on his stream is the likeliest motive.

The Newcastle native has been in an ongoing feud with Andrew Tate, with Geordie being extremely vital of the previous kickboxer’s opinions on ladies. The disagreement between the 2 influencers has boiled over to the purpose the place Tate has expressed curiosity in preventing Geordie.

In certainly one of his streams, True Geordie mentioned Tate’s current conversion to Islam, making jokes and questioning the sincerity of Tate’s beliefs. Shortly after, he took issues too far, making an Islamophobic remark that bolstered stereotypes linking Islam to terrorism. He urged that if Tate wished to show that he was Muslim, he ought to blow himself up in an act of terrorism.

Tate, who has been banned from main social media platforms attributable to his offensive takes on ladies, fired again at Geordie, claiming his feedback had been an assault on Muslims as a complete.

“He’s not very good. He’s silly. Now, after me changing to Islam, he made a bit on certainly one of his podcasts saying I’m not true in my conversion, after which insulted all Muslims.”

True Geordie posted an apology video on his YouTube channel, which has almost two million subscribers. Within the video, a tearful Geordie apologized to individuals offended by his feedback however nonetheless characterised his assertion as a joke. He described his phrases as idiotic and attributed them extra to his distaste for Andrew Tate than any type of prejudice towards Muslims. He additionally claimed that he did not need Tate to hurt himself and that he did not consider in any type of spiritual stereotypes.

“It was a kind of off-the-cuff remarks I made with a complete lack of thought, and I used an unrealistic stereotype to take goal at somebody who severely dislikes me. Clearly, I don’t consider that’s what Muslims really do. It was a really silly factor to say.”

True Geordie has obtained an enormous quantity of backlash from viewers and enterprise companions alike. Earlier than in the present day’s Twitch ban, two of Geordie’s sponsors, Health club Shark and PokerStars, ended their partnerships with the YouTuber whereas issuing statements condemning his phrases. It stays to be seen what additional penalties the YouTuber faces.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



