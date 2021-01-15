why vision is still alive

Yesterday the actors of the series WandaVision commented on a press conference on social networks. Today are many of the astonished reactions recorded by WandaVision after the discovery of the first two episodes. It must be said that the series is very different from what we have seen in the past with Marvel and that this grain of novelty makes us think. Obviously the main question viewers asked themselves at the beginning of the episodes is: How is it possible that Vision is still alive?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of WandaVision.

The first two episodes of WandaVision

The first two episodes of Wandavision are incredible. “Have we taken a step back in time?” We ask ourselves after watching the first few minutes of Episode 1. Of course, if you know Marvel, you need to be patient and pay attention to the details that aren’t necessarily skipping eyes. The first clue that something is wrong is the red light on the toaster flashing. In a black and white universe, it’s pretty fun to see such a sparkling little light come out of nowhere. However, you have to wait until the end of Episode 1 to be absolutely sure: something very strange is happening in WandaVision.

After all, despite minor reservations, the two episodes are linked very quickly at the beginning (plus, we can’t wait to find out the end of this story and be able to see episode 3 already). The references to My Beloved Witch are numerous and have made us smile. As I said, you have to wait until the end of the first episode to understand that Wanda is sure to be manipulated and locked somewhere against her will (or just in her mind?). Among the questions we are obviously asking ourselves, there remains the 1000-point question: How is it that Vision is still alive? In fact, it’s a little more complicated.

Why does vision live?

We’re going to examine some hypotheses, but let’s get along well first: it is very likely that vision is not exactly living. Remember, when this one was killed by Thanos, it suddenly lost all of its colors. However, WandaVision starts in black and white. Only at the end of the second episode do the colors take up their rights again. Could it be that Wanda decides to save him from the manhole from the beekeeper in order to keep him alive for as long as possible?

Nevertheless, vision in Wanda’s head is still alive and well for the time being. He and Wanda are also expecting a happy event that will be nothing but a baby. Despite the fact that Wanda has doubts by asking him, “Is this all real?” And that some elements do not go together (no wedding date, no memory of the past …), Wanda clings firmly to this alternative reality, that of a future with a vision.

If this whole thing is going well in Wanda’s head, what’s causing it? First of all, she might have gone crazy after losing the man she loved. Severe depression could have created an imaginary world to take refuge in when reality seemed too difficult to deal with. It seems a little easy to us, however. So could it be under someone’s thumb? And if so, why should it be forcibly captured in a fictional story? Could it be possible that HYDRA is behind all of this?

Another hypothesis would be that the WandaVision series takes place between the events of the Civil War and those of the Infinity War, as it is still unknown to this day what exactly Vision and Wanda did during this time. Nevertheless, according to our latest information, WandaVision will probably not take place during this period, so this hypothesis remains unlikely. While you wait to discover the next episode to find out more, please complete our survey below. Don’t hesitate to share your own theories with us in the comments section!