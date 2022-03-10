Why Telegram Founder, Pavel Durov Denying His Links With Russia?

Russian-born Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the messaging platform Telegram and the founder of the Russian social media site VK, said in a message that he still cares about the privacy of Ukrainian users. Durov wrote on his Telegram channel about how he had to leave VK and Russia because he didn’t do what a Russian intelligence agency wanted him to do. He also said that anyone who doubted the app’s commitment to privacy was being unfair.

After Signal co-founder Moxie Marlinspike had said on Twitter that people in Ukraine were still using Telegram and had raised concerns about its privacy, he said that it was surprising that they were still using it.

When Durov talked about his mother’s Ukrainian roots and how he left VK, he tried to dispel some of the myths about his Russian connection again.

VK was the most popular social network in Russia and Ukraine nine years ago. I was the CEO of VK at the time. I was asked by the Russian security agency, the FSB, in 2013 to give them the private information of VK users in Ukraine who were protesting against a pro-Russian President at the time.

I didn’t agree with these rules because it would have been a betrayal to our Ukrainian users if I did. In the next few days, I was fired from the company I started and forced to leave the country of my birth. Lost my job and home, but I would do it again without a second thought. When I read my VK post from April 2014, which shows the FSB’s scanned orders and my trademark response to them – a dog in a hoodie. I smile with pride.

VK is a social media platform that can be used all over the world, but it is most popular in Russia because it is easy to use. As of this report from Similarweb, it is in 17th place all over the world and fourth in Russia. It’s also the most popular social media site in the country, which makes it even better. Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation is a Russian intelligence and security agency that is thought to be the successor to the Soviet KGB. FSB is also known as the “KGB.”