Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion release date in Spring 2023 revealed by trailer

Key visible for the upcoming anime Why Raeliana Ended Up on the Duke’s Mansion. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

The First trailer PV for Why Raeliana Ended Up on the Duke’s Mansion, additionally recognized in Japan as Kanojo ga Koshaku-Tei ni Itta Riyu, was launched. The anime adaptation was first introduced in July 2022.

Why Raeliana Ended Up on the Duke’s Mansion launch date is in April 2023, within the Spring 2023 anime season.

The trailer PV offers a glimpse into the premise of the present. It additionally reveals and previews the OP theme tune of Why Raeliana Ended Up on the Duke’s Mansion — “At all times and Perpetually” by SERRA.

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing staff on the FRONTIERWORKS Youtube channel:

Solid and workers

The primary solid of the anime contains:

Yume Miyamoto (Rikka Takarada in SSSS.Gridman) as Raeliana McMillan/Rinko Hanasaki (Within the authentic manhwa, the protagonist’s title earlier than her reincarnation is Eunha Park)

Yuichiro Umehara (Goblin Slayer in Goblin Slayer) as Noah Voltaire Wynknight

Shuichiro Umeda (Izumi-kun in Shikimori’s Not Only a Cutie) as Adam Taylor

Shunichi Toki (Kazutora Hanemiya in Tokyo Revengers) as Keith Westernberg

Akira Ishida (Gaara in Naruto) as Heika Demint

Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata in Gintama) as Justin Shamal

Yumika Yano (Megumi Matsushita in Hanebado!) as Vivian Shamal

Junichi Suwabe (Yami Sukehiro in Black Clover) as Siatrich Newreal Chamos

Junichi Yamamoto is directing the anime at Studio Hurricane Graphics. Mitsutaka Hirota is in command of the sequence scripts. Haruna Hashimoto is designing the characters. Keiji Inai is composing the music.

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing staff:

The primary characters from Why Raeliana Ended Up on the Duke’s Mansion anime. Pic credit score: Studio Hurricane Graphics

Extra concerning the sequence

Why Raeliana Ended Up on the Duke’s Mansion is called Kanojo ga Koshaku-Tei ni Itta Riyu in Japanese and Geunyeoga Gongjagjeolo Gaya Haessdeon Sajeong in Korean.

The anime relies on the South Korean internet novel of the identical title written by Milcha. The online novel has been serialized on Kakao’s KakaoPage platform. Its 159 chapters have been compiled into three volumes and a aspect story ebook.

The sequence additionally obtained a manhwa adaptation illustrated by Whale. It has been serialized on KakaoPage, and its chapters have been compiled into seven volumes up to now.

The manhwa is printed digitally in English by Tappytoon and in print in Japan by Kadokawa Shoten. Yen Press has licensed the sequence for English publication in North America.

For extra info on the sequence, take a look at the official Kanojo ga Koshaku-Tei ni Itta Riyu anime web site.