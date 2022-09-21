Technical support concept, business person touching helpdesk icon on screen, hotline assistance … [+] service available by phone, chat, email or online to solve incident with computer software, smartphone getty

Answer by Charlene Walters, PhD, Business & Branding Mentor, Corporate Training, on Quora:

Many of today’s service experiences leave a little something to be desired. That’s mainly because there has been a dramatic decrease in employees’ soft skills over the past few years. These skills include things like professionalism, courtesy, friendliness, attention to detail and more. I attribute this decline to two main causes:

A marked decrease in human interaction during the course of the pandemic Staffing shortages

Unfortunately, the employees who remain at companies have become overworked and their attitude towards their job has gone downhill as a result. So how can employers turn this situation around?

Train employees on soft skills and offer incentives for great service. If implemented, your customers will have a much better experience, and your employees will too. Look for soft skills in the hiring process. You can do so in a number of ways such as asking probing questions and leveraging roleplaying activites and scenarios when interviewing potential candidates. Put scheduling activities front and center. If your employees are overworked, their soft skills will naturally decline. They’ll become grumpy, resentful and the interactions that they have with customers will not be positive. Ensure that scheduling issues are worked out in advance to prevent this from happening. It should be one of your main areas of concentration. It is going to take a while to turn this decline around, but we’ve got to start now. We don’t want our soft skill level to fall any further. That’s why it’s critical to focus on correcting this situation as soon as possible.

