Why Pectin Market will reflect the noticeable CAGR by the end of forecast period 2028?- Explores Fact.MR Report Pectin Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028

Pectin is a carbohydrate present in the cell wall of plants and is mainly extracted from citrus fruits such as oranges, berries, lemons and apples. Pectin is initially insoluble and can be converted to soluble pectin by heating in acidic media. Pectin forms gel when dissolved in water under certain suitable conditions. Pectin’s gelling properties have been known for centuries now and it is commercially available in a powdered form, which is generally white or light brownish in colour. Attributing to its gelling properties, it is widely used as a thickening and stabilizing agent, particularly in jams and jellies, changing them from a syrupy texture to a spreadable texture. Also, they are mixed in other fruit products such as yoghurts, desserts, juices and bakery products. Pectin is also widely used in pharmaceutical industries for wound healing preparations and other medical adhesives. In addition to these properties, pectin is also a rich source of a dietary fibre, showing several health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, improving insulin resistance, preventing colour cancer, diabetes control and others.

Pectin Market: Segmentation

On the basis of function, the global pectin Market has been segmented as:

Thickener

Stabilizer

Emulsifier

Coating

Gelling Agent

Fat Replacer

On the basis of applications, the global konjac Market has been segmented as:

Food products Bakery & Confectionery Meat and Poultry Sauces & Dressings Beverages Dairy Products Others

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Opportunities for Participants in the Pectin Market:

The potential for the growth of the pectin market is quite high, owing to its various diversified applications, properties and multi-functionality. Attributing to the busy lifestyles these days, consumer eating habits are changing and consumers are getting more concerned about their physical health and fitness, thus making more healthier and easily available food and beverage choices. Pectin fulfils all these requirements without affecting the flavour and taste along with enhancing the texture of the product as well. Moreover, the pectin market is fragmented mature and with not many outright market leaders, hence attracting more market opportunities for the participants worldwide. In addition, pectin is naturally available and easily extractable holding largest share in the food and beverage industry, further leading to immense growth and opportunities in the market.

