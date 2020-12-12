Why Obesity Treatment Market Trending in Globally with Profiling Key Players: NutriSystem, Inc., Kellogg Company, Ethicon, Inc., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. , Herbalife Ltd., Covidien plc, Apollo Endosurgery , Amer Sports,Johnson Health Technology, Ltd.

Obesity is a disorder in which excess body fat gets accumulated to such extent that it may have negative effects on health. It occurs over time when people eat more calories than they utilize. The reasons for obesity can be medical problems, inactivity, genetics, family lifestyle, unhealthy diet, medications, age, and pregnancy. Being obese increases the risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis, and some type of cancers.

The global Obesity Treatment Market was valued at USD 6.14 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.90 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of +16%.

Report Consultant has published an innovative statistical data, titled as Obesity Treatment market. This report has been aggregated with different market segments, such as applications, end users and revenue. It focuses on the analysis of existing market and upcoming innovations, to provide better insights for the businesses. This study includes the elaborative description of market along with the different perspectives from various industry experts.

Top Key Players:

NutriSystem, Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.), Herbalife Ltd. (U.S.), Covidien plc (U.S.), Apollo Endosurgery (U.S.), Amer Sports (Finland), Johnson Health Technology, Ltd. (Taiwan), Cybex International (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Brunswick Corporation (U.S.), and Technogym SpA (Italy).

Obesity Treatment market Surgery:

Adjusting gastric Banding

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Sleeve gastrectomy

Biliopancreatic diversion with Duodenal Switch

Endoscopic Procedures

Obesity Treatment market Drugs:

Appetite suppressants

Combination drugs

Malabsorption

Satiety drugs

Obesity Treatment market End Use:

Clinics

Hospitals

Beauty institutions

For the purpose of the study, the global Obesity Treatment market has been analyzed across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It gives more emphasis on developing countries for the detailed elaboration of global market demand.

The exploration report on the global Obesity Treatment market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Obesity Treatment market opportunities, and threats. The study report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

