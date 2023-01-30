Why NFL refs awarded Kansas City Chiefs extra third-down attempt vs. Cincinnati Bengals

A Kansas Metropolis Chiefs drive early within the fourth quarter was aided by an additional play from the NFL officers … who awarded the Chiefs a second shot at a third-down try after they got here up quick initially.

Right here’s what occurred.

The unique third-down play was shut down — or no less than was imagined to be — previous to the snap. The clock was operating regardless of the Chiefs throwing an incomplete move, and thus the play shouldn’t have occurred whereas the referees reset the clock.

One referee made an try and blow the play lifeless, however the groups didn’t react; Patrick Mahomes threw a brief move that left the Chiefs with 4 or 5 extra yards to go for the primary down, and thus they have been set to punt.

Or not.

Then got here an officiating huddle, adopted by the last word ruling that the play was imagined to be shut down previous to the snap. Bengals coach Zac Taylor was livid over the announcement from the officers. The Chiefs’ offense ran again on the sector for one more try.

The outcome? Patrick Mahomes was sacked on the do-over, solely the Chiefs acquired the primary down. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple held Chiefs vast receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, giving the Chiefs a recent set of downs.

The Chiefs gained just one extra yard after that play, and Tommy Townsend booted a 42-yard punt to pin the Bengals at their very own 18 in a 20-20 ballgame.