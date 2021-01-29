why Kong is as big as Godzilla

This week we finally got to know the ultimate trailer for Godzilla vs Kong. A production that offers us a very violent confrontation between the two monsters. But when you see these pictures, maybe you were surprised at the size of the humanoid gorilla? The latter measures almost the same size as his opponent.

Kong as big as Godzilla, explains the director

That’s right, if we remember how tall Kong was on Skull Island, and when we see him in Adam Wingard’s trailer Godzilla vs Kong, we might be surprised that the size of the gorilla has quadrupled between the two films. Fans had already wondered when the crossover between the two monsters was announced. They wondered how Kong could measure up to Godzilla. In the last adventure of the giant gorilla, he was 31 meters tall. Here, in his personal encounter with Godzilla, he is almost 120 meters tall.

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard had already addressed the issue by pointing out that this difference in size between the two creatures was going to be a challenge and that he knew it could be a problem.

However, the filmmaker has just clarified the reason for Kong’s growth in his film. And that makes perfect sense. In fact, Kong still grew up on Skull Island:

Kong was still a child on Skull Island. The growth was far from over.

And almost half a century has passed between the two productions:

Kong has grown massively for nearly 50 years. In Skull Island, his size made it easy for him to interact with people. For Godzilla vs Kong, he’s transformed. We have never seen a Kong this big on screen!

Aside from asking about Kong’s height, the director teased that by the end of the film it will be terrible:

I don’t want the audience to leave the room and wonder who really was the strongest. Yes there will be an end!

Godzilla vs Kong will be released in US theaters and on HBO Max on March 31st.