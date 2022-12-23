Why it costs $1 million a day to run one of the world’s biggest cruise ships

It takes a workers of two,400 individuals working day and night time to maintain Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas crusing. From tiny cruise-ship kitchens, cooks whip up 30,000 meals a day. All waste onboard is handled in secret, crew-only areas of the ship. And the engine room and captain’s bridge work collectively to energy and transfer the floating metropolis. We go under deck on one of many world’s largest cruise ships.