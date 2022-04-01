Why is the popular gaming event E3 2022 Canceled? Check the complete news here!!

The Entertainment Software Organization (ESA) said this week that E3 2022 has been completely scrapped because it wants to “set a new standard for hybrid industry events and fan engagement.” Last year, E3 was a virtual event. Before that, it was an in-person event. E3 is the biggest video game show of the year. E3 isn’t going to happen this year.

The ESA had already told its partners that E3 will not be held this year because of the pandemic. They had planned to bring the show back to LA, but that didn’t happen because of the virus.

“E3 will be back in 2023 with a new and exciting show that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry changes,” Variety quotes a report on the event. We had said that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 because of the ongoing health risks from COVID-19. Today, we also say that there will be no digital E3 show in 2022.

The ESA also said that next summer, it will put all of its energy and resources into making the E3 experience both physical and digital look and work better. The 2023 show will bring together the community, the media, and the industry in a new way and with a new interactive experience. Whether you’re on the show floor or on your favorite device, you’ll be able to enjoy it. E3 will be shown live in LA in 2023.

E3 was last canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and in 2021, a four-day virtual version of the event was held between June 12 and June 15. The last physical event was E3 2019, where 66,100 attendees were reportedly gathered at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown L.A. as per the ESA.