Why is “The Kominsky Method” one of the most underrated series on Netflix?

The third season of the black comedy premiered on the streaming platform this Friday. Michael Douglas is the protagonist.

Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas have been the protagonists so far.

The Kominsky Method, a black comedy from Netflix that debuted in 2018, is coming to an end with its third season. It has been available on the streaming platform since Friday, May 28th. It’s been a long-awaited comeback, albeit a bitter one, as one of the lead cast, veteran Alan Arkin, is absent from this final season, likely due to his advanced age.

Michael Douglas is the greatest protagonist. He plays Sandy Kominsky, a disgraced ex-actor who is now an acting teacher at a Los Angeles high school that is full of students hoping to succeed in an extremely competitive and demanding world. Alan Arkin previously played his former agent Norman Newlander – a powerful man in the Hollywood industry who has since retired despite knowing all the tricks.

Though it may seem at first glance, Hollywood’s acting and the universe is not the main subject of “The Kominsky Method” – that’s why it’s such a good production. It’s a series that mainly focuses on the theme of age.

Sandy and Norman have urinary tract infections, can no longer lead a proper sex life without synthetic aids, attach much more importance to things that were completely irrelevant to them before, and as older people are in the process of self-discovery.

Sandy is mostly at a turning point – he gets to some of the tough things Norman went through, considering he’s a little older. In this way, Norman acts as a kind of mentor for Sandy, and at various points in the narrative they are each other’s much-needed supportive shoulder.

Norman lives completely bitter because he’s recently widowed – he’s lost all his zest for life and will to live and has become a characteristic grumpy old man who almost never agrees with anything, especially in the first season (as he discovers in the second an old passion that will change your perspective).

Sandy, on the other hand, deals with the problems of old age and tries to balance them out with a new relationship – and tries to be a good school clerk and above all a good father. His daughter, in her mid-30s, is his assistant. One of the most prominent themes in the plot happens when she starts dating a much older man – almost her father’s age – and it gets particularly awkward from then on.

“The Kominsky Method” addresses serious and important issues – including aging, emotional intelligence, past injuries, or nostalgia – with a hilarious, completely refreshing perspective that anyone, old or young, can relate to. And without ever losing compassion for the same issues and for the protagonists.

Nevertheless, and given the low media impact given the enormous quality, it is an underrated series that deserves much more praise and the general public. “The Kominsky Method” is in the right place to reach people, maybe all it takes is a push to make them understand that the production exists and is worth discovering. Hopefully the season three premiere can do just that.

