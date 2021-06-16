Why is the Global Medical Tourism Market Augmenting during the 2019-2020 Timeframe?

The global medical tourism market is predicted to rise substantially during the 2019-2026 timeframe due to the high financial benefits associated with medical tourism. Several healthcare facilities are investing in medical tourism and offering premium healthcare services at significant rates, which directly adds up to the growth of the economy. For example, the total expenses for heart surgery in the United States are around $30,000, whereas in India the prices dip down to $6,000 to $7,000. Apart from this, several hospitals in developing nations are committing to provide treatments at low costs, so that patients can travel to get the treatment at affordable prices. Developing nations provide advanced medicine at affordable prices and in high quality to attract patients across the world. These aspects are predicted to boost the global market during the estimated timeframe.

Access to FREE Sample Report Here!

{What will the sample contain? The sample will give the stakeholder an outline of the report. It will give an overview/framework of the aspects of the market that have been covered in the content of the actual report. The report, unlike the sample, will bear numerical data and market insights associated with a price.}

Apart from this, private healthcare facilities tend to charge more for surgeries and treatments. The people who don’t have insurance face issues in the end. Furthermore, several insurance companies deny to insure patients for foreign treatments; therefore they face problems related to policies and insurance. At times, the insurance companies may cover the treatment expenses but don’t include travel and stay costs. Hence, people prefer to stay in their native place for treatment and diagnosis purposes. Also, patients face issues with the language, visa approval, and documentation. All these aspects are predicted to hamper the growth of the global market in the analyzed timeframe.

Major Players of the Market

The well-established players of the global medical tourism market are as follows:

Aditya Birla Memorial hospital

Prince Court Medical Centre

Fortis Healthcare

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.,

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH

NTT Medical Centre

UZ Leuven

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Asian Heart Institute

These market participants are flourishing due to a range of tactics applied by them such as mergers of well-known companies, acquisitions of businesses, financing research and development projects, media campaigns, social media management, launching new products, and much more.

Highlights of the Report

As per a new report offered by Research Dive, the global medical tourism market is anticipated to cross $149.34 billion by 2026, rising from a market size of $58.62 billion, at a substantial growth rate of 12.4% during the estimated timeframe. The report includes various market facets such as key segmentations of the market, trending developments, drivers & restraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT scrutiny, and much more. The research methodology is a combination of both primary and secondary research techniques.

Click Here to Connect with Expert Analyst to get Brief Details

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/