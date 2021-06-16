Why is the Global Antiviral Therapies Market Enhancing during the Covid-19 Pandemic?

The global antiviral therapies market is projected to experience increased growth during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a rise in the viral infectious diseases. Also, an increase in the occurrence of HIV disease is boosting the global market growth during the coronavirus outbreak. The need for treating coronavirus disease has led to an increase in the research and development activities to find an appropriate antiviral drug. Moreover, the leading companies are devising numerous plans such as the introduction of new technologies to attain a robust position in the global market. For example, in January 2020, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., a medical device company, introduced a multi-prolonged response to the coronavirus disease. Under the project, the company is putting in efforts to generate an effective candidate for the vaccine to fight the virus. Also, the company is focusing on appropriate components that have a high antiviral presence against the coronavirus disease. All these aspects are anticipated to drive the global market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Major Drivers of the Market

Antivirals are used to treat viral diseases such as herpes or hepatitis C. Also, antiviral medications prevent virus reproduction rate in the body. Furthermore, an increase in the usage of antiviral drugs due to the rise in the occurrence of infections and the utilization of antivirals against hepatitis C infection are anticipated to bolster the growth of the global market during the estimated timeframe. As per World Health Organization (WHO), around 71 million people with hepatitis C viral infection tend to develop liver cancer. This facet is projected to propel the global market growth in the forthcoming years.

Major Players of the Market

The well-known players of the global antiviral therapies market are listed as follows:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Abbott

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Aurobindo Pharma

AbbVie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

These market participants are flourishing due to a range of tactics applied by them such as mergers of well-known companies, acquisitions of businesses, financing research and development projects, media campaigns, social media management, launching new products, and much more.

Key Highlights of the Report

According to a new report prepared by Research Dive analysts, the global antiviral therapies market is projected to exceed $66,016.5 million by 2027, rising from a market size of $51,913.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the estimated timeframe, 2020—2027. The report includes various market facets such as key segmentations of the market, trending developments, drivers & restraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT scrutiny, and much more. The research methodology is a combination of both primary and secondary research techniques.

