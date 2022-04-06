Why is the Duke not in the Season 2 of Bridgerton?

In the first season, Daphne and the Duke found they’re happily ever after. The second season of Bridgerton was always meant to focus on Viscount Anthony Bridgerton’s love story, taking away from Daphne and the Duke. Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, two actors who played supporting roles in the show’s first season, won’t be back in the show’s second season, which starts this weekend. But, Netflix and Shondaland said that Page would not be back for season two.

As Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search for a Viscountess draws all the attention, we say goodbye to Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings so well in the movie. Lady Whistledown, who runs the official Bridgerton Instagram account, wrote this message in April 2021.

“We’ll miss Simon, but he’ll always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it said. “Dynevor will play a role in season two.” It will be a long time before Daphne leaves, but she will still be a good wife and sister. She will help her brother get through the next social season and all of the intrigue and romance it has to offer.

“It’s a one-season story.” What Page said: “Give us a year.” ‘That’s interesting,’ I thought because then it felt like a short series. I get to come in, I get to do my part, and then the Bridgerton family keeps going.

After that, he said that he was excited for “Bridgerton” to keep going and “conquer the world.” “But there is also value in finishing these arcs and making it to the end.”

She also said that Page’s departure from the show was a good thing. It was right that he said, “I agreed to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I did it.” “I’m fine,” she said to Variety magazine. “And I don’t blame him for that, either.” I think that he did a great job of leaving perfection as the perfection,” I thought.

But she did find the way people reacted to him leaving a little weird. People didn’t react the way she thought they would, she said. Assumption: “I thought people knew a lot more than I did.”

It doesn’t look like Page will be making a cameo in the future, but Rhimes doesn’t think he will be back. “Here’s why.” “He’s a huge star now. We should not write Regé to be in the background. What would he do?”

However, Daphne from Dynevor will appear in the show’s second season. “Daphne is still an important part of our story. She’s now married and, of course, still, a good sister to her seven siblings “Chris Van Dusen, who made the show, told EW. “It’s a little different from how they worked together in season one when Anthony kept his nose in Daphne’s business. Now Daphne can put her nose in his.”

“She’s in charge of the family because she’s the one who has money now,” Dynevor said. “They call her “the rock” of this season. It’s fun to play. There are some things that Daphne knows about love and marriage that Anthony doesn’t know. She wants to teach him about them.”

