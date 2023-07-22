Why Is Switzerland — of All Places — Importing So Much Cheese?

The Swiss are pleased with their cheese, and many of the cheese they eat are native varieties like Gruyère, Emmental and different exhausting cheeses from milk from completely satisfied cows which can be well-known everywhere in the world. The Swiss additionally eat lots of cheese: greater than 50 kilos per particular person per yr, versus about 40 kilos per particular person in the USA.

“Cheese is a part of our identification,” mentioned Daniel Koller, a director at Swissmilk, Switzerland’s dairy affiliation. That’s why certainly one of Mr. Koller’s colleagues, the president of the affiliation, created a storm this month when he instructed a Swiss newspaper that Switzerland was on monitor to import extra cheese than it exports this yr, which he referred to as “absurd economically, socially and ecologically.”

In reality, the Swiss cheese commerce steadiness has been shrinking for many years, and particularly for the reason that market was liberalized in 2007, which allowed the nation to commerce with the European Union with out tariffs or quotas in both course. Switzerland now exports about 40 p.c of the cheese it produces, per trade estimates.

However in every of the primary 5 months of this yr, Switzerland imported extra cheese by weight than it offered overseas, based on customs information. Partially, that’s as a result of the Swiss have developed a style for overseas cheeses, with native varieties accounting for 64 p.c of consumption final yr, down from 77 p.c in 2007, based on Swissmilk.