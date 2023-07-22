Why Is Switzerland — of All Places — Importing So Much Cheese?
The Swiss are pleased with their cheese, and many of the cheese they eat are native varieties like Gruyère, Emmental and different exhausting cheeses from milk from completely satisfied cows which can be well-known everywhere in the world. The Swiss additionally eat lots of cheese: greater than 50 kilos per particular person per yr, versus about 40 kilos per particular person in the USA.
“Cheese is a part of our identification,” mentioned Daniel Koller, a director at Swissmilk, Switzerland’s dairy affiliation. That’s why certainly one of Mr. Koller’s colleagues, the president of the affiliation, created a storm this month when he instructed a Swiss newspaper that Switzerland was on monitor to import extra cheese than it exports this yr, which he referred to as “absurd economically, socially and ecologically.”
In reality, the Swiss cheese commerce steadiness has been shrinking for many years, and particularly for the reason that market was liberalized in 2007, which allowed the nation to commerce with the European Union with out tariffs or quotas in both course. Switzerland now exports about 40 p.c of the cheese it produces, per trade estimates.
However in every of the primary 5 months of this yr, Switzerland imported extra cheese by weight than it offered overseas, based on customs information. Partially, that’s as a result of the Swiss have developed a style for overseas cheeses, with native varieties accounting for 64 p.c of consumption final yr, down from 77 p.c in 2007, based on Swissmilk.
The variety of dairy farmers in Switzerland has fallen in current a long time, with a drop of greater than half over the previous 25 years, Mr. Koller mentioned. On high of that, farming operations in Switzerland are small: The typical dimension of a herd is about 27 cows, Mr. Koller mentioned, and dairy farms with greater than 100 cows are uncommon.
Though an inflow of overseas cheese could problem notions of Swiss nationwide identification, economists say there isn’t any must panic. Swiss producers have develop into extra specialised lately, and the cheeses they export are typically the higher-value varieties, like Gruyère. Imports are cheaper — and softer — and largely come from France. (What’s referred to as “Swiss cheese” in the USA is an American copy of Swiss exhausting cheeses, recognized — in fact — for its signature holes.)
Not all of the cheese that’s imported into Switzerland is consumed there, both. A big chunk of the cheese and curd introduced into the nation will get refined in Switzerland after which exported.
“The commerce distinction in cheese itself just isn’t a significant factor to fret about,” mentioned Martin Mosler, an economist at IWP, an financial coverage institute on the College of Lucerne. “We’re higher than many of the world on the prime quality stuff,” he mentioned. Switzerland continues to run a wholesome commerce surplus in cheese by monetary worth: On common, Swiss cheese exports fetch roughly 10 Swiss Francs per kilo (about $11.60), in contrast with about six Swiss Francs per kilo paid for imports.
Inflation has additionally performed a job within the Swiss cheese commerce. Whereas 2021 was a document yr for Swiss exports, final yr noticed a drop as a result of Switzerland’s largest market, Germany, was hit exhausting by inflation, squeezing buyers’ budgets. The sturdy Swiss franc additionally made cheese dearer in Germany.
“These customers are very value delicate,” Mr. Mosler mentioned.
Against this, the sturdy franc made imports cheaper, and elevated imports might be good for Swiss customers, Mr. Mosler mentioned. Folks need extra selection for decrease costs and “that’s nice for Switzerland itself,” he mentioned.
However Swiss farmers who produce cheaper cheeses could also be affected by the shifting commerce steadiness.
Milk costs in Switzerland have risen over the previous few years, together with for milk that’s utilized in cheese, based on Robert Finger, a professor at ETH Zurich, a college. It’s not “too unhealthy” but, however he acknowledged that the variety of farms has continued to fall in Switzerland, like in the remainder of Europe. That isn’t strongly associated to greater imports, Mr. Finger mentioned, however has largely been pushed by different financial and social developments.
The USA has seen the same pattern, with a lack of about half its dairy farmers between 1997 and 2017, partly brought on by consolidation of the meals system, the disappearance of many small household farms and decrease milk costs around the globe, mentioned Hannah Tremblay, a coverage and advocacy supervisor at Farm Help, an agriculture nonprofit.
Mr. Koller, the director at Swissmilk, mentioned it was vital to proceed producing Swiss cheese for Swiss customers. One of many objectives of his group is to encourage folks to purchase native merchandise that adhere to Switzerland’s prime quality and environmental requirements.
However, tastes apart, he added that the standard and requirements in European Union nations typically don’t differ wildly from these in Switzerland. “It doesn’t make sense simply to shut borders for cheese,” Mr. Mosler mentioned.