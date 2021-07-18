Why is Portugal an increasingly sought-after country by the Hollywood industry?

Historically, Portugal has recorded some great international productions. This is the case, for example, with “007 – In Her Majesty’s Service”, “The House of Spirits”, “A Nona Porta” or “Night Train to Lisbon”. Other lesser known examples are “The Death Commands”, “The Invisible Circle” or “That Good Night”.

In recent years, however, a bigger bet has been made in the country: A few days earlier it was reported that the new series of “The War of Thrones” could possibly have recordings in the historic village of Monsanto, the American magazine “The Hollywood Reporter” published an article to indicate that Portugal is increasingly a sought-after country by the film and television industries.

Although it is a relatively small and discreet country in one of the corners of Europe, the specialist publication emphasizes that the “dazzling beauty”, the “mild and sunny climate” and the “first-class infrastructure” were some of the reasons why Portugal was sought .

There are several international productions that have been recorded here in recent years. One of them is “Color Out of Space”, the fantastic horror film by Richard Stanley with Nicolas Cage in the lead role – one of the producers was Elijah Wood. It was shot almost exclusively in Sintra and premiered in 2019.

“We have excellent natural and climatic conditions, a variety of landscapes and architectures, excellent teams and technical material, but we still have to create the industry. We still have a long way to go, which requires consistent work, financial support systems to attract international productions and a very strong commitment to improving the training of professionals and the studio infrastructure, “said the Portuguese producer Mario Patrocinio, defending this project to NiT .

Another film that Sintra also used as a set was Ira Sachs’ “Frankie,” a family drama starring Isabelle Huppert and starring Brendan Gleeson and Jérémie Renier. Debut in 2019.

There is also the case of “Fátima” – although, given the subject matter, it made perfect sense that the film was shot in Portugal. The focus of this production, which has not yet premiered in national cinemas, is the story of the three little shepherds. In addition to a technical team and a strong Portuguese line-up, it has names such as Harvey Keitel, Goran Višnjić and the Brazilian Sônia Braga. It was directed by the Italian Marco Pontecorvo, who worked on “A Guerra dos Thrones”.

Bollywood has also visited Portugal in recent years. The huge Indian film industry was present in the country through the action epic “War”, directed by Siddharth Anand, which premiered in 2019 and filmed in several Portuguese cities (at the time heavily traffic-related).

One of Portugal’s main measures to attract international productions is the Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual (ICA) cash rebate program. It was launched in 2018 and consists of a system to reduce direct taxes on international productions between 25 and 30 percent of production costs, based on local spending. The annual spending is set at 12 million euros and each film can spend a maximum of four million.

Last year, the makers of “La Casa de Papel” came to Lisbon and the surrounding area to shoot several scenes for the fifth (and final) season of the Netflix series. The first part opens in September, the second in December. NiT photographed Tokyo driving down the Elevador da Bica and at a popular saint party in Bairro Alto.

Tokyo was photographed by NiT walking down Rua da Bica.

In June it was also announced that Emily Watson and Richard E. Grant would be making a movie called Fado! in Lisbon. It tells the story of Linda and Jim, a couple who celebrate their 30th anniversary with a romantic trip to the capital. But before leaving for Portugal, Linda discovers a secret that will shake her life.

The internationalization of Portuguese talent

In recent years, with the advent of streaming platforms, there has been a geographical democratization of productions – audiences seem to be more receptive to non-English-language films and series, for example. In addition, there seems to be a greater opening for the diversification of the origins of the actors – and a simplification of the casting process, which now also takes place at a distance, through self-tapes that are recorded by the actors at home, for example.

Nuno Lopes (“White Lines”), Albano Jerónimo (“The One”, “Vikings” and “El Presidente”), Alba Baptista (“Warrior Nun”), Pêpê Boyote (“Narcos”), Maria João Bastos (“ The Mechanism “), Joaquim de Almeida (” Warrior Nun “), Lídia Franco (” 6 Underground “), Ivo Alexandre (” Vikings “), Miguel Amorim (” The One “and” Love, Death & Robots “), Milton Lopes (“The Third Day”), Rodrigo Soares (“Alta Mar”), Pedro Hossi (“Sérgio”) and José Pimentão (“1899”) are some of the international actors, many of whom got the roles through the Passaporte program by Patrícia Vasconcelos and the Portuguese Film Academy, which brings Portuguese actors together with international casting directors every year.

Netflix will also debut “Glória,” the first Portuguese original series on the platform. It is a spy thriller directed by Tiago Guedes and written by Pedro Lopes. “The series is set in the 1960s, at the height of the Cold War, in the small village of Glória do Ribatejo, where RARET is located, an American broadcasting center that broadcasts Western propaganda for the Eastern Bloc. João Vidal, an engineer from Estado Novo families but recruited by the KGB, will undertake several risky espionage missions that could change the course of Portuguese and world history, ”the abstract reads. There’s no release date yet, but it could be an open door to other projects.

In addition, platforms like HBO and Netflix are increasingly investing in acquiring Portuguese productions for their respective catalogs. Netflix has also sponsored local competitions – first, looking for Portuguese scriptwriters’ projects; then to support feature films made by national women filmmakers.

Nuno Lopes was one of the protagonists of “White Lines”.

“With the advent of streaming platforms, there are now many case studies showing that it will also be possible to create original Portuguese content that has the potential to reach the world. In my opinion, we have to focus more on creation than on production. When we are a land of creators, stories can cross any border and bring Portuguese talent to any point in the world. To do this, we have to focus on developing ideas and training good scriptwriters, in collaboration with producers with a vision of the international market. Basically, by bringing Portuguese creations into the world, we show our talent, which in turn will be an attraction to attract productions to Portugal, ”he also told NiT Mário Patrocínio.

There is one other project worth considering. A post production studio specializing in special effects was set up three years ago in Braga, a subsidiary of the Nu Boyana Films group with offices in Bulgaria and London, in the United Kingdom. You have worked on projects like “Hellboy”, “Rambo V: Last Blood” and “Angel Has Fallen”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, UK groups MovieBox and Landesdown Capital decided last year to invest 60 million euros in building a production complex in Loulé, Algarve, which could be further good news for the Portuguese audiovisual sector.

