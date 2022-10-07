Why is Microsoft Ending SwiftKey for iOS?

SwiftKey is arms down one of the crucial widespread keyboard functions that’s accessible for each Android and iOS gadgets.

Nonetheless, current updates recommend that Microsoft goes to cease its updates for SwiftKey’s iOS app and in addition delist it from Apple’s App Retailer. The information got here from a press release made by ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley.

Chris Wolfe, SwiftKey’s director of product administration additional confirmed the information saying that Microsoft’s replace for the SwiftKey iOS will completely cease from October 05, 2022, and the app can be completely faraway from the App Retailer as properly.

Nonetheless, Wolfe additional confirmed that Microsoft received’t cease the updates and help for the Android model of the app. The iOS customers who’ve SwiftKey put in on their gadgets will be capable to use the app as regular. Nonetheless, as soon as uninstalled from the iPhone, it may possibly’t be reinstalled from elsewhere.

The final replace for the SwiftKey iOS was in August 2022. Not one of the updates have been monumental or included any up to date options. As an alternative, most of those updates have been for bug fixes, safety, and efficiency enhancements.

Microsoft acquired SwiftKey for a whopping $250 million and it included the Android and the iOS model and the underlying applied sciences included in the identical.

The supply of third-party keyboard apps on iOS got here with the iOS 8 replace again in 2014. Though there are a collection of prevalent restrictions nonetheless relevant to this present day, the accessibility of third-party apps like SwiftKey was a breath of recent air within the in any other case restricted functionalities of an iPhone.

With Microsoft stopping the updates for SwiftKey iOS completely, it isn’t stunning that the customers will now have to modify again to the staple or native keyboard as an alternative of counting on the third-party apps just like the customers did till now.

For extra updates concerning iOS gadgets, and options, maintain an eye fixed out on this area.