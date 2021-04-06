Why is Huntington’s Disease Genetic Testing Market Booming?

The global Huntington’s disease (HD) genetic testing market is predicted to generate a revenue of $28.3 million by 2030, increasing from $20.6 million in 2019, progressing at a 3.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), as per a research conducted by P&S Intelligence. The presence of a large middle-aged population, reducing costs of genetic tests, initiatives taken by private and public organizations for raising awareness regarding HD, and reducing costs of genetic tests are leading to the growth of the market.

When the patient gender segment is taken into consideration, the market is bifurcated into female and male, between which, the male division accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2014–2019). The division is further expected to witness the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The prevalence of HD among males is higher than that among females. In fact, the prevalence of various genetic diseases is higher in the male population, thereby leading to higher need for genetic testing.

Geographically, North America dominated the Huntington’s disease genetic testing market in the past, owing to the presence of major players in the U.S. and the rising prevalence of genetic diseases in the region. In addition to this, a large number of facilities, where genetic testing is conducted, and increasing spending in the healthcare sector are also leading to the growth of the regional market. The region is further projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The declining cost of genetic testing and increasing prevalence of HD are among the major driving factors of the Huntington’s disease genetic testing market. For HD, the cost of genetic testing is around $100–$200, depending on the complexity, nature, and count of the tests. Because of the low cost of testing and high availability of test kits for HD all over the world, the inclination towards early diagnosis has risen considerably over the past few years.

