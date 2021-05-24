Why is Demand for Scrap Metal Recycling Rising from the Automotive Sector?

The Growth of Scrap Metal Recycling market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Requirement for scrap metal recycling grew steadily over the past years, owing to huge demand from electrical, automotive, and other key end-use segments. Though the industry declined in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, slow yet steady adoption to the new normal came to the rescue for stakeholders. Overall, industry outlook for scrap metal recycling manufacturers has remained positive during the last 5 years from 2016 to 2020.

As manufacturers are bringing in new variations in their equipment and solutions, demand for scrap metal recycling shredders and other equipment is expected grow over the coming years. Though the second wave of the pandemic is likely to have an impact on demand from diverse end-use sectors, slow yet steady recovery is on its way, widening the growth scope for key industry players further during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Scrap metal recycling is extensively used in the automotive sector. According to the World Auto Steel, steel and iron components make up around 65% of the average vehicle, and hence, scrap metal recycling materials, especially ferrous materials, are highly sought-after in this sector.

According to a report published by SelectUSA, the global automotive industry is the forefront of innovation, while almost US$ 105 billion is spent globally on research & development activities in the automotive industry. As stated in the report, the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the U.S. automotive industry reached US$ 114.6 billion in 2018, and is forecast to rise further. This will create new avenues for scrap metal recycling industry players around the globe.

What are the Key Challenges Faced by Scrap Metal Recycling Equipment Manufacturers?

There are a few disadvantages of scrap metal recycling that often act as restraints to key players, such as-

Expensive and time-consuming production process

Stringent environmental policies regarding environmental impacts of recycling

Requirement for costly laboratory set ups and expert’s handling

However, growing R&D activities by manufacturers to minimize these factors are expected to favor stakeholders in the foreseeable future.

The Scrap Metal Recycling market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Scrap Metal Recycling market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

