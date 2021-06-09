Why is Demand for Push-to-Talk Services High from the Government & Defense Sector?
Demand for push-to-talk hardware and services has gained fast-paced growth over the past years, owing to rise in adoption in the public safety sector. With increase in requirement for PTT services with LMR networks, stakeholders in this field are expected to come across new opportunities over the coming years.
Despite facing a temporary decline due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry players are projected to gain higher revenues with the surge in demand from government & defense and commercial sectors as well.
The latest report by Fact.MR predicts that the global push-to-talk (PTT) market will expand at a CAGR of over 8% from 2021 to 2031, surpassing a US$ 40 billion valuation by 2031.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- Rise in demand from government and defense sector to fuel sales
- The United States to hold a major share of the global PTT market
- Germany to exhibit hegemony for push-to-talk services and solution in Europe
- China and India to take the spotlight in the world’s fastest-growing push-to-talk industry – Asia Pacific
- The United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and France to emerge highly lucrative markets for PTT
- LMR push-to-talk solutions to be most sought-after across regions
“Increase in demand for push-to-talk hardware, solutions, and services across diverse end-use sectors is expected to spearhead industry growth, while rising adoption of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) type of networks will further fuel sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Demand for Push-to-Talk Services Increasing from Commercial Sector
Push-to-talk services are highly sought-after in the commercial sector as a means of instantaneous communication through wireless cellular phone services. With demand from various commercial sectors such as transportation & logistics, travel & hospitality, retail, and others increasing, market players are expected to witness impressive increase in revenue over the coming years.
According to a report titled “Logistics & Transportation Industry”, published by SelectUSA, the U.S. logistics and transportation industry is highly progressive, while business logistics costs reached US$ 1.6 trillion in 2018, representing 8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in that year. Also, as stated in a report titled “Retail Services”, published by the European Commission (EC), the retail & wholesale industry in the European Union (EU) is highly potential. Though retail sales dropped by 5.40% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s getting back on its feet and is set to create new opportunities for PTT market players through 2031.
Market Segmentation by Category
- Network
- LMR Push-to-Talk Services
- Cellular Push-to-Talk Services
- End-Use Industry
- Push-to-Talk Services for Public Safety
- Push-to-Talk Services for Commercial Use
- Transportation & Logistics
- Construction
- Retail
- Travel & Hospitality
- Health
- Others
- Push-to-Talk Services for Government & Defense
- Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
Who is Winning in this Space?
Competition for PTT is getting stricter with each passing year, and players in the market are increasing their frequency of launching new products.
For instance,
- AINA Wireless recently launched its new PTT Smart Button, PTT Voice Responder, and others
- GroupTalk launched its new Enterprise Mobile Communication and Safety Solutions with its Modern Web-based Push-to-Talk Cloud Service
