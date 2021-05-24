Why is Demand for Airfield Ground Lighting Increasing?

The Growth of Airfield Ground Lighting market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

In the early days, airfield ground lighting was controlled manually by mechanical pushbuttons and switches, allowing the operator to change the lights remotely. Nowadays, integration between multiple systems allows the easy landing of an airplane in less than optimal lighting. Airport controllers can now monitor the electrical characteristics of their airfield lights and can also monitor individual airfield light fixtures.

In addition, key market players has advanced their technologies by adding IoT features in airfield lights that can be grounded on runways. Artificial intelligence-based airfield ground lights have advanced robot vision of weather forecasting and navigation aids. Thereby, technological advancements in airfield ground lighting systems will drive market growth at a rapid rate over the coming years.

What are the Key Challenges Faced by Airfield Ground Lighting Suppliers?

Complexity in installation process is high and so is the installation cost. Setup cost involves designing, planning, and actual installation. Earlier version of airfield ground lights used tungsten filament lamps with much brighter capacity, so most airports acquired halogen-based airfield ground lighting. There are risks involved in halogens, wherein, airports have to face cost overruns due to high consumption of electricity, technical defects, and incompetency in meeting the required standards for pilot visibility. All in all, replacement of existing halogen lights with LED lights, installations cost, and frequent maintenance serve as potential challenges for airfield ground lighting providers.

The Airfield Ground Lighting market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Airfield Ground Lighting market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

