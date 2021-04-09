Why Electronics Revival is Key to Siloxane Sales: Fact.MR Report

Booming food and cosmetic industries and preference for organic substances is bolstering the demand of siloxanes

The recent addition from Fact.MR projects a steady growth trail for global siloxane market during the forecast period. According to the estimates, the market is expected to surpass the valuation of over US$ 25 Bn in 2027. Prominent manufacturers are inclining towards research & development programs for technological advancements.

Additionally, siloxane manufacturers are focused on generating custom products for the specific requirement and substitutes in health & personal care industry. Wide usage as an oil-substitute for low-calorie food items such as salad dressing, mayonnaise and extensive usage for hair products is providing a stimulus to the growth. Increased usage for the cosmetic products such as face creams, is accelerating the sales in personal care industry, evaluates the study at Fact.MR.

“Unparalleled properties of siloxane products is taking precedence among manufacturers to generate future growth opportunities, a key strategy to maintain their position in the industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific to account for 50% of global market share

Siloxane elastomers remain preferred over natural rubber

Latin America and MEA to have a sluggish growth

Europe and North America to follow Asia Pacific footsteps as a potential market

Health & personal care to be the primary end user for siloxane market

Electronic industry to emerge as a potential segment

Prominent Drives

Superior quality and high demand in electronics industry is boosting the demand for siloxanes

Growing demand in transportation industry is fostering the sales

Development of silicone elastomers in healthcare industry is bolstering siloxane demand

Key Restraints

Stringent regulatory policies for siloxanes is likely to hamper the sales

Fluctuating prices of raw materials and production rate is creating a challenge for the manufacturers

Competitive Landscape

Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Elkem ASA, Momentive Performance Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Dongyue Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang XinAn Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd., and China National BluStar (Group) Co. Ltd., and KCC Corporation are some prominent Siloxane manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

In 2020, DOW announced the launch of SunSpheres™, for sun care and daily wear SPF products for sustainable quality and redefine beauty for diverse consumers across the globe.

In 2021, Wacker Chemie AG has raised prices for Silicones globally with over 2800 highly specialized and innovative products in the personal care industry for customized products.

More Valuable Insights on Siloxane Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR sheds a detailed segmentation on global siloxane market. The study divulges essential insights on the Siloxane market on the basis of type (elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels), application (electrical & electronics, construction, transportation, health & personal care, chemical intermediate, and others), and key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and APAC).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the market outlook for the global Siloxane market in the forecast period?

Which application of Siloxane is likely to gain momentum in the market by 2030?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the global Siloxane market?

Which are the prominent Siloxane manufacturers?

