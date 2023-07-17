Why Does Every Women’s World Cup City Have Two Names?

When soccer followers land in New Zealand this month forward of the Ladies’s World Cup, they could discover themselves welcomed to not Auckland or Wellington, however to “Tāmaki Makaurau” (“Tah-mah-key Ma-kow-row”) or “Te Whanganui-a-Tara” (“Tay Fung-a-noo-ee a Tah-rah”).

These names — what the cities are known as within the nation’s Indigenous language, te reo Māori — are mirrored within the official paperwork for this 12 months’s Ladies’s World Cup, which has positioned Indigenous languages and imagery unapologetically on the forefront.

Each metropolis that may host a match is listed with its English and Indigenous names, and FIFA introduced this month that it could fly First Nations and Māori flags in each stadium. The hassle got here after soccer and authorities officers within the host nations pushed for a extra inclusive strategy, and it “will imply a lot to so many,” the top of Australia’s soccer federation stated.

In New Zealand, the choice displays an ongoing dialog in regards to the nation’s identification. For many years, many New Zealanders routinely mangled and mispronounced the Māori names of the nation’s cities and cities. Taupō (“Toe-paw”) was pronounced “Towel-po.” Ōtāhuhu (Oh-tah-hu-hu) was “Oter-hu.” And Paraparaumu (“para-para-oo-moo”) was typically merely known as “Pram.”