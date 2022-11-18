Why did xQc break up with nyyxxii? The entire controversy explained

Twitch sensation Felix “xQc” made headlines as soon as once more after a Discord message from fellow Twitch content material creator nyyxxii started to flow into on-line.

Within the message, nyyxxii claimed that xQc’s ex-girlfriend Sammy “Adept” known as her from his telephone and informed her that the previous Overwatch professional was mendacity. She went on to say that Felix had allegedly blocked her on social media.

Throughout a livestream on November 17, Felix confirmed that the Discord message was actual and defined why he had damaged up with the British Twitch streamer.

This text will go over all the controversy and the way issues in the end turned out.

The beginning: xQc confirms he isn’t with nyyxxii anymore

All of it started on November 17, when the French-Canadian was reacting to some meals and cooking-related YouTube movies. He then received a donation message from a viewer who requested if he was watching cooking movies for his accomplice nyyxxii. To his group’s shock, xQc’s response was:

“I am not… I am not seeing her anymore.”

Timestamp: 08:37:19

A 17-second clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and it rapidly went viral.

A Redditor shared a tweet by Twitter consumer leakerton (@valosmurf4) that featured a Discord message from nyyxxii, who said:

“Adept known as me from his telephone yesterday, informed me to not speak about her with him and mentioned he is been mendacity to me. Then I hung up, she tells me, ‘inform MiniTitan I mentioned what’s up,’ then I ignore it. I stream, then after I received to message him, I am blocked on the whole lot. It is f***ing with my head.”

Twitter consumer shares a Discord message from nyyxxii (Picture by way of r/LivestreamFail)

The response: xQc confirms that the Discord message was actual and explains what occurred

Throughout the identical broadcast, Felix was made conscious of the aforementioned Reddit and Twitter put up that showcased nyyxxii alleging that he had blocked her “on the whole lot.”

On the 10:23 mark of the livestream. xQc talked about having heard some tales that made him “much less snug”:

“In between, every now and then, fully unrelated however will matter later within the story. I am getting some bizarre DMs and a few tales that I’m not fully okay with, concerning the particular person I am seeing.”

He continued additional by saying:

“And now, I am getting in a position to be, like, dissatisfied. Does not matter what these tales are. Okay? I, as an individual, on this interplay, am much less snug with some issues that I hear. No matter. Does not matter. Fully irrelevant. You will see on the finish now.”

xQc defined the state of affairs and went on to say that he and Adept had been on “horrible phrases.” After a short pause, Felix said that Adept was “extra damage than she ought to be” as a result of the latter believed that he was dishonest on her:

“After which, Sammy will get right here, and the convo goes like, a bit bit like; I feel she’s extra damage than she ought to be, as a result of she thinks that I engaged with this new particular person whereas we had been nonetheless relationship. So, she thinks that I ‘probably cheated.’ After which I am like, ‘Okay?’ I imply, I did not. After which, you understand.”

Timestamp: 10:23:26

Three minutes later, xQc shared particulars concerning the dialog Adept had with nyyxxii utilizing his telephone, and mentioned:

“I am not draggin something to the mud, okay? However I feel what occurred is, that Sammy noticed within the convo, some you understand, I used to be like, venting to Courtney (nyyxxii) about some stuff about Sammy. And, like, Courtney type of, like, fired again by, like, insulting. You recognize, pay attention, Courtney just isn’t within the incorrect. However I used to be venting, proper? And I used to be, like, ‘Yeah, she is that this and that. She’s type of annoying.'”

The 26-year-old continued the dialog by bodily demonstrating Adept’s telephone name to nyyxxii. He added:

“Which means calling! And I am like, ‘What are you doing?’ I am, like, ‘Hey! What are you doing?’ After which, I hear the f***ing telephone picks up after which she talks; Sammy talks to Courtney by Discord with my telephone.”

The conclusion: xQc reveals why he broke up with nyyxxii

After Felix confirmed that the Discord message was legit, he defined why he ended his relationship with nyyxxii. Roughly ten minutes later, xQc claimed that some “very verified” folks had been telling tales about nyyxxii, which led to him not being “aligned” together with her:

“I had these very verified folks telling me some tales, proper, about Courtney, that made me just about simply, not aligned together with her, as a complete. Proper? And I did my homework after which I double-checked the whole lot, to verify I wasn’t getting trolled. So, I requested a number of events, which can be first-hand, and mainly I simply type of felt lied to by sure folks.”

Timestamp: 10:32:37

xQc asserted being felt “lied to” and determined to triple-check on the tales:

“I simply felt lied to. So then I mentioned, ‘F**okay it, I will sleep it off.’ Okay. I will sleep it off, and simply f***ing say goodbye after which you understand, see what occurred. So then, I went to sleep after which, I get up and I; you understand what? I’ll triple-check the tales and stuff like that. Simply to be sure that this is not as cooked as I feel it’s.”

The Twitch star said that it was not a “huge deal” and that he didn’t need to reveal any private data. He clarified:

“I am not relationship, seeing, doing s**t with anyone. Okay?”

The dialogue concluded with xQc studying aloud a personal message he despatched to nyyxxii, confirming his breakup with the British streamer.



