Why did TSM end partnership with FTX? Real reason and consequences explored

Esports group TSM has introduced that it’s suspending its partnership with cryptocurrency trade FTX. This information comes days after FTX, which was beforehand valued at $32 billion, filed for Chapter 11 chapter in the US.

The esports group put out an announcement on its official Twitter account, informing followers that its $210 million partnership with FTX can be halted instantly, whereas it’s within the technique of eradicating all FTX branding from its social media profiles and merchandise.

The North American esports group assured followers and traders that it stays worthwhile regardless of simply ending a serious partnership. In a press launch, the group said that it expects to proceed bringing earnings and that FTX submitting for chapter won’t have an effect on its modus operandi.

“The present state of affairs with FTX doesn’t have an effect on any a part of TSM’s working plan, which was set earlier this yr.”

We have suspended our partnership with FTX effective immediately.

TSM ends partnership with crypto trade FTX

In June of 2021, the favored esports group agreed to a ten-year partnership with FTX, price a reported $210 million complete. As a part of the deal, the group started competing in esports leagues below the title TSM FTX, that includes the latter’s branding on its uniforms.

What was presupposed to be an extended and profitable partnership between the 2 firms was put in jeopardy following the information that FTX filed for Chapter 11 chapter, in addition to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried stepping down from his place. This was fairly the autumn, because the Bahamas-based crypto trade service was beforehand valued at $32 billion.

On November 13, the esports group put out an announcement saying it was preserving an in depth eye on the developments surrounding FTX and consulting with authorized counsel on tips on how to finest deal with the state of affairs. It additionally reassured the general public that it could nonetheless preserve earnings for the foreseeable future.

“Now we have no perception into the matter apart from what has been reported publicly. We’re at present consulting authorized counsel to find out one of the best subsequent steps to guard our group, employees, followers and gamers.”

This morning, TSM introduced the choice to drag the plug on its partnership with FTX, indefinitely suspending a ten-year deal. Briefly, this implies scrubbing the group’s social media profiles of all FTX branding, in addition to eradicating FTX from the group’s title and uniforms.

Though the esports group is poised to stay worthwhile this yr and subsequent, 2022 has been a tumultuous yr for the group. Between underperforming in LCS and VCT this season, lacking out on Valorant franchising for 2023, and stories of abusive habits by CEO Andy “Reginald,” it has seen its popularity take a critical hit within the esports scene.

Whereas TSM is not at risk of going below any time quickly, its ill-fated partnership with FTX will probably have long-term ramifications. It is usually an indication that there’s work to be achieved to proper the ship at TSM.

