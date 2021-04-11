Why can’t Batman beat Flash when he beats Superman?

While it is now known and recognized that Batman has many resources to beat Superman, when it comes to The Flash, he faces a much more difficult challenge. And for fans on the Internet, even if it is based on a specific page, the result remains uncertain.

a meticulous state-of-the-art vigilante …

Batman is a hero who has an emergency plan for every situation and has gone so far as to develop tactics that can easily get Superman out of the way. But to beat the fastest man in the world, the technology and preparation required are not that easy to find or implement.

However, when the Batman needs to incapacitate his teammates who are mind controlled, who are possessed by an enemy, or who are just in a little “burnout” (that happens to everyone), Batman knows what to do, how it is to be done and what its chances of success are. He has proven time and again that he has the means to succeed in almost anything he wants to do without anyone stopping him.

The one who could be the only one who could spin the Dark Knight’s wheels if he really wanted to, could be the fastest man alive.

And if the “Scarlet Bolide” seems to be such a formidable opponent, it’s not in vain. After showing off some of his skills in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we see that his powers give him not only phenomenal speed, but the ability to react directly to spacetime to go back in time. We then understand that The Flash is on a whole new level in terms of speed, well above a Superman.

Additionally, we learn more if we are particularly interested in the abilities of the various lightning bolts that make up the DC Universe. Because there are several! If Jay Garrick is the very first Flash, it is Barry Allen who remains best known in comics and even popular culture (this is particularly evident from the success of the Flash series, which began in 2014).

In fact, it was he who first opened up access to the Speed ​​Force (or Velocity Force), which in summary is a dimension made up of kinetic energy that represents space and time. By being struck by lightning in his laboratory, he opened a connection to this dimension. If other “runners” were able to use the Quick Force afterwards, it was thanks to Barry. And the powers that the latter can confer are not limited to increasing physical speed.

In addition to the ability to easily create eddies, to walk on water, but also on clouds, it can cause molecules to vibrate and thus itself (matter can therefore pass through). Isn’t what you tell me enough No problem. The Flash can also use the Quick Force to think, which allows it to take in all of the information to anticipate all possible scenarios and thus make the best choice (wouldn’t that remind you of someone posing a threat?)

a hero who got too strong?

In terms of The Flash’s abilities, it is clear that he appears to be an almost unstoppable character, as the limit of his powers seems almost non-existent in the universe in which he evolves. Some even think that DC made its hero so powerful that they no longer know how to use him, hence an underutilization in most of the plants. Either way, the supersonic hero remains the internet user favorite in many ways.