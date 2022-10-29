‘Why are you here? What are you going to do to me?’

Paul Pelosi attends the Time 100 Gala 2019 at Jazz at Lincoln Middle on April 23, 2019 in New York Metropolis.Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Photos

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked by an intruder at their San Francisco residence Friday.

Police stated Paul Pelosi was in some way capable of make a 911 name throughout the incident.

The 911 dispatcher knew one thing was incorrect primarily based on what she may overhear and alerted police.

The San Francisco Police Division confirmed throughout a press convention on Friday night that Paul Pelosi, husband of Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in some way capable of name 911 earlier than being attacked with a hammer, permitting dispatch to reply.

Police Chief William Scott stated when officers arrived Paul Pelosi and the attacker have been standing within the entryway to the house, every holding onto the hammer.

Affirmation that Paul Pelosi made a 911 name got here after media experiences stated he had secretly known as 911 in order that the intruder wouldn’t know and spoke in a means that will alert the dispatcher to what was occurring with out giving himself away.

Sources informed the Los Angeles Instances Paul Pelosi informed the intruder he wanted to make use of the toilet and known as 911 after stepping away, leaving the road open. The Instances reported dispatcher Heather Grimes overheard Paul Pelosi and the intruder speaking and alerted police to the scenario.

A supply with data of the scenario gave an identical account to CNN. John Miller, the outlet’s chief regulation enforcement and intelligence analyst, stated Paul Pelosi secretly known as 911 in some way and left the road open. He stated when dispatcher Grimes answered nobody responded to her, however she may hear a background dialog and sensed one thing was off. She turned the quantity as much as hear in.

“Paul Pelosi is mainly making an attempt to inform her in code what is going on on: ‘Why are you right here? What are you going to do to me?’ I imply you may think about how he is making an attempt to not let the attacker know 911 is listening,” Miller stated.

Primarily based on what she heard, Grimes known as for a high-priority wellness verify on the home, he stated. When officers arrived, they noticed the lads struggling over the hammer earlier than the intruder struck Pelosi with the hammer, in line with Miller, who added this all occurred on physique digital camera footage.

Whereas police did not affirm specifics of the 911 name as reported by CNN and the LA Instances, the chief did reward Grimes by identify for her actions throughout the press convention on Friday night.

“I wish to reemphasize and thank our dispatcher Heather Grimes for her instinct, for fast pondering. She needed to interpret what she was being informed and primarily based on her expertise and her instinct, she mainly found out that there was one thing extra to this incident than what she was being informed,” Scott stated. “Her actions, in my view, resulted in the next precedence dispatch and sooner police response.”

The San Francisco Police Division and Capitol Police didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for added info.

