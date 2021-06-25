Why are Aliphatic Solvent Manufacturers Increasingly Targeting the U.S.?

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s recent report on the global aliphatic solvents market projects a healthy forecast, expecting a valuation of US$ 3 billion by 2031, and a CAGR of 5% throughout the forecast period 2021-2031. Growth is likely to remain sustained on the back of a surging global construction industry, which is paving the way for rising infrastructure development projects, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

As per Oxford Economics, global construction industry output is likely to increase by a whopping 85% to surpass US$ 15 trillion by 2030, primarily led by three major countries – China, the United States, and India. Collectively, these three shall contribute 57% revenue to the global market. Hence, demand for paints & coatings for various residential and non-residential projects is expected to incline, providing fertile ground for aliphatic solvent adoption.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By application, demand across the paints & coatings industry to widen significantly

High uptake expected across the rubbers & polymers segment, amid extensive application as ozone resistance additives

The U.S to generate lucrative expansion prospects amid robust chemicals, hydrocarbons, and paints & coatings industries

Robust aerosols industry to bolster aliphatic solvent uptake across the U.K.

China to emerge as a dominant market for aliphatic solvents in Asia Pacific

Key Market Segments Covered

Application Aliphatic Solvents for Paints & Coatings Aliphatic Solvents for Cleaning & Degreasing Aliphatic Solvents for Adhesives Aliphatic Solvents for Aerosols Aliphatic Solvents for Rubbers & Polymers Aliphatic Solvents for Printing Inks Aliphatic Solvents for Other Application Areas



Competitive Landscape

Exxon Mobil Corp., Total S.E., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RB PRODUCTS INC., Ganga Rasayanie Private Limited, Pon Pure Chemicals Group, Carolina International Sales Company Inc., Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd., HCS Group GmbH, Recochem Inc., and Gulf Chemical and Industrial Oils are some prominent aliphatic solvent manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

