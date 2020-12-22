Why Agricultural Biotechnology Market players can become big in years to come?

What is Agricultural Biotechnology?

Agricultural biotechnology, is an area of agricultural science that involves the use of scientific tools and techniques, including genetic engineering, molecular markers, molecular diagnostics, vaccines, and tissue culture, to modify living organisms: plants, animals, and microorganisms. It helps in modifying plants, animals, and microorganisms and improve their agricultural productivity.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are

ADAMA Ltd

ChemChina

Corteva

Evogene Ltd.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Limagrain

Marrone Bio Innovations

MITSUI & CO., LTD

Nufarm

Performance Plants Inc.

Market Dynamics

The agricultural biotechnology market is expected to grow due to an increase in demand for new breeding techniques. Moreover, a rise in the adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops globally is expected to drive the market throughout the forecast period.

The “Agricultural Biotechnology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of agricultural biotechnology market with detailed market segmentation by application and organism type. The agricultural biotechnology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in agricultural biotechnology market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

