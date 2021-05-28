Why Admission Management Software Market is growing at huge pace and is expected to reach US$ 2,007.40 million by 2027, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 10.8% over the Forecast Period

The admission management software market is expected to gain significant lift due to increasing necessity to enrich the operational competence of admission methods across education institutions, including primary and secondary schools, university, research institutes, and training institutions. This software mainly assists education institutions with admission procedure, admission form collection, listing and admitting the students with the help of single data entry in the centralized database. In addition, adoption of admission management software results in faster processing of data and reduces time as well as manpower requirement, coupled with faster retrieval of information on the system. It also assists in streamlining outdated processes in order to improve the overall operational efficiency.

Acceptance of digitization among education institutions across the globe is very high for efficient workflow within the campus as it enables them with business intelligence and analytics tools to identify as well as rectify problems. Primary and secondary schools in the U.S. are shifting their preferences from traditional admission management processes to software-based admission management processes as it aids in achieving a valuable return on investment. This aspect increases working efficiency for processing student enrolments and certifications, which is among the key factors anticipated to drive the growth of admission management software market over the forecast period.

As per our research, adoption of admission management software is being majorly driven by universities offering higher education and distance education programs. This software supports in maintaining each student’s data entry and keeping accurate records with almost less human involvement. In addition, the software assist users to process large number of admission applications by streamlining particular information pertaining to applicant’s personal information, contact details, and additional relevant documentation, amongst others. In terms of digitization of education sector, the software features management of overall admission process and access of admission system by student applicants and administrators dealing with admission processes on a 24×7 basis. This further is projected to impel the adoption of admission management software market during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of admission management software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global admission management software market is expected to reach US$ 2,007.40 million by 2027 owing to increasing demand of scalable solutions to optimize the operational efficiency

On the basis of deployment type, cloud segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period as the adoption of admission management software by universities is constantly increasing. This is owing to increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions as it offers scalability, flexibility, faster route to market, and lower cost.

Based on end users, university segment holds the largest market share, exhibiting 10.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

North America region is expected to have largest market size, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the admission management software market Advanta Innovations, Blackbaud, Inc., Creatrix Campus, Dataman Computer Systems Pvt Ltd., Eduleap, Edunext Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Company L.P., Embark Corporation, Finalsite, Hyland Software, Inc., Liaison International, Orell, Genuine InFoTech Private Limited, and CAMPUS CAFÉ SOFTWARE amongst

Admission Management Software Market:

By Deployment Type Cloud On Premises

By End Users Primary and Secondary Schools University Research Institutes Training Institution

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

