Whoopi Goldberg suspended for controversial comments about the Holocaust

The actress has been criticized for saying the genocide was not a “racial issue”. She apologized but she will stay away from TV.

The actress and presenter is 66 years old.

Actress Whoopi Goldberg, who hosts The View on ABC, has been suspended for two weeks. The reason? The controversial statements he made about the Holocaust.

Whoopi Goldberg commented on the show that the genocide that the Nazis were continuing against the Jews was not a “racial issue” since it affected “two groups of white people.” The statements were made on Tuesday 1 February.

The 66-year-old actress was temporarily suspended, although she publicly apologized. “On today’s show, I said that the Holocaust is ‘not about race, it’s about human-to-human inhumanity.’ Should have said it’s about both. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and this will never end. I apologize for the pain I’ve caused,” the actress wrote on social media.

As Anti-Defamation League director Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on Twitter, “The Holocaust was the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people by the Nazis, who viewed them as an inferior race.”