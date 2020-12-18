Whole Slide Imaging Market 2020-28 booming segments at CAGR +16% with 3DHISTECH, Definiens AG, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Indica Labs, Inspirata, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Mikroscan Technologies, Nikon Corporation, Olympus, Philips Healthcare

Global Whole Slide Imaging Market to shoot at $1.6 Billion at CAGR of +16% by the term of 2020-2028.

Whole slide imaging, also known as virtual microscopy, refers to scanning a complete microscope slide and creating a single high-resolution digital file. Whole slide imaging (WSI), which refers to scanning of conventional glass slides in order to produce digital slides, is the most recent imaging modality being employed by pathology departments worldwide.

Digital pathology is the process of digitizing glass slides using a whole slide image scanner and then analyzing the digital images using an image viewer, typically on a computer monitor or mobile device. WSI continues to gain traction among pathologists for diagnostic, educational, and research purposes.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Global Whole Slide Imaging Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the Whole Slide Imaging market.

Key Players:

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Definiens AG

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Indica Labs, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc.

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

Visiopharm

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Whole Slide Imaging market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Whole Slide Imaging market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the global growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Whole Slide Imaging market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Whole Slide Imaging market.

Whole Slide Imaging Market Report Segment: by components

Light source

Slide stage

Objective lenses

High-resolution camera for image capture

Whole Slide Imaging Market Report Segment: by application

Telepathology

Cytopathology

Immunohistochemistry

Hematopathology

Others

Whole Slide Imaging Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on Whole Slide Imaging market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Whole Slide Imaging market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

