Whole of Life Assurance Market Heightened Revenues by 2028 with China Life Insurance, Prudential PLC, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance, Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway, Metlife, Manulife Financial, CPIC, Chubb, AIG, Aviva, Allstate, Swiss RE, Prudential Financial, Travelers, AIA

Whole of life insurance is a type of policy that guarantees an insurance provider will pay out a lump sum to your loved ones when you die, rather than within a fixed time frame. This cover is often called whole of life assurance.

Whole life insurance is an asset in which the cash value grows tax deferred. A properly structured whole life policy offers guaranteed cash value growth and you may never be taxed on the growth of your cash value if you utilize policy loans.

Approximately 30% of whole life insurance policies are surrendered within the first three years and 45% are surrendered within the first 10 years, according to a study by LIMRA and the Society of Actuaries. Some permanent products can have additional benefits like cash value accumulation and a growing death benefit.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Whole of Life Assurance Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the Whole of Life Assurance market.

Key Players:

Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance, Prudential PLC, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance, Japan Post Holdings, Berkshire Hathaway, Metlife, Manulife Financial, CPIC, Chubb, AIG, Aviva, Allstate, Swiss RE, Prudential Financial, Travelers, AIA, Aflac & Legal and General

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Whole of Life Assurance market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Whole of Life Assurance market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Whole of Life Assurance market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Whole of Life Assurance market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Product Type Segmentation

Non-participating Whole Life

Participating Whole Life

Industry Segmentation

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital and Direct Channels

The following sections of this versatile report on Whole of Life Assurance market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Whole of Life Assurance market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

