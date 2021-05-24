Whole Exome Sequencing Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market size is estimated to reach USD 525.74 million by 2027 from USD 219.89 million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 11.6% through the forecast period. Reports and Data has recently added a comprehensive report titled Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market which offers complete assessment of current and emerging trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and forecast estimation of market share, market size, and revenue generation. The report is an all-inclusive document that focuses on growth statistics, revenue growth, key factors driving and restraining market growth, market valuation, CAGR, and provides crucial insights about top companies, business opportunities, expansion plans, and strategic alliances undertaken by the key companies operating in the market. The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make pivotal business analysis.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

BGI, Ambry Genetics, Eurofins Genomics Inc., Life Technologies, Illumina, Inc., and GENEWIZ, Inc. and others.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Systems

Hiseq Series



Hiseq 2500 Hiseq 1500 Miseq ION Torrent Platforms ION PGM ION Proton

Kits DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection Kits Library Preparation Kits Target Enrichment Kits

Services Sequencing Services Data Analysis (Bioinformatics) Services Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

ION Semiconductor Sequencing

Other Technologies

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL) Pyrosequencing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics Monogenic (Mendelian) Disorders Monogenic Types of Diabetes Others



Common Diseases and Complex Disorders Movement Disorders HIV

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Centers

Academic & Government Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Whole Exome Sequencing market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Whole Exome Sequencing market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Whole Exome Sequencing Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Whole Exome Sequencing market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

