Whole Exome Sequencing Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027
The Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market size is estimated to reach USD 525.74 million by 2027 from USD 219.89 million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 11.6% through the forecast period. Reports and Data has recently added a comprehensive report titled Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market which offers complete assessment of current and emerging trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and forecast estimation of market share, market size, and revenue generation. The report is an all-inclusive document that focuses on growth statistics, revenue growth, key factors driving and restraining market growth, market valuation, CAGR, and provides crucial insights about top companies, business opportunities, expansion plans, and strategic alliances undertaken by the key companies operating in the market. The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make pivotal business analysis.
The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include
BGI, Ambry Genetics, Eurofins Genomics Inc., Life Technologies, Illumina, Inc., and GENEWIZ, Inc. and others.
The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.
The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Systems
- Hiseq Series
- Hiseq 2500
- Hiseq 1500
- Miseq
- ION Torrent Platforms
- ION PGM
- ION Proton
- Kits
- DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection Kits
- Library Preparation Kits
- Target Enrichment Kits
- Services
- Sequencing Services
- Data Analysis (Bioinformatics) Services
- Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
- ION Semiconductor Sequencing
- Other Technologies
- Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)
- Pyrosequencing
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Diagnostics
- Cancer Diagnostics
- Monogenic (Mendelian) Disorders
- Monogenic Types of Diabetes
- Others
- Common Diseases and Complex Disorders
- Movement Disorders
- HIV
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Personalized Medicine
- Agriculture & Animal Research
- Others
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Research Centers
- Academic & Government Institutes
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Others
The report focuses on evaluation of the Whole Exome Sequencing market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Whole Exome Sequencing market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:
- North America
- Canada
- U.S.
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- Rest of EU
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- A.E
- Rest of MEA
Key Advantages of the Whole Exome Sequencing Market Report:
- Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Whole Exome Sequencing market
- Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors
- Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis
- Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth
- Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market
- Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.
