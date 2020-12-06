Whole Exome Sequencing Market Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Trends and 2027 Forecasts Report

The global whole exome sequencing market by product & services segments was led by kits. In 2018, the kits segment held a largest market share of the whole exome sequencing market, by product & services. Also, the kits segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to presence of a large number of manufacturers like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, etc. and also these kits are frequently used in various research processes that further is expected to propel growth of the whole exome sequencing market.

The global Whole exome sequencing market accounted to US$ 755.68 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,812.0 Mn by 2027.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Centogene AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Psomagen, Inc. (previuosly Macrogen Corp.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ, Inc.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific and Stratos Genomics.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Whole Exome Sequencing Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The exon is part of a genome which is responsible for making 1 or 2 percent of the entire genome of a person. All of the exon in a genome are together known as the exome. And thus, sequencing is of these is known as whole-exome sequencing. The whole-exome sequencing allows identifying the variations in the protein-coding sites of any gene compared to sequencing a few genes together. The whole-exome sequencing is preferred widely due to its property to identify a mutation in a single exon. Identifying mutation in at the original site makes whole-exome sequencing an efficient method and enable to identify possible disease-causing mutation.

The advantages of exome sequencing have resulted in the reduction of time and cost to a great extent. Approximately 2% of the genome is sequenced by the WES method; however, it generally sequences the exon at a deeper level it sequence to 100X. The technique enables sequencing through a process where the DNA and RNA are hybridized with the protein-coding site and is isolated from the non-coding site. Also, the data required for 100X sequencing is approximately 5- 6GB, whereas, in genome sequencing, it is nearly 90GB. Thus, these factors offer lower data storage, faster, cheaper, and more accessible data analysis. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, it is estimated that the market for whole-exome sequencing is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period.

