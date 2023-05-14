Who Will Win Turkey’s Election? Astrologers Find Answers in the Stars
Within the weeks main as much as Turkey’s tightest elections in 20 years, among the 64 million eligible voters didn’t look to opinion polls for predictions in regards to the end result.
They turned to astrologers.
Just a few weeks in the past, Dincer Guner, a famend astrologer, rigorously examined the beginning chart of the Turkish republic (based Oct. 29, 1923) and people of the presidential candidates. The consequence, he introduced in a YouTube video, was clear: Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition candidate, would win the presidential vote, ending President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20 years in energy.
Mr. Kilicdaroglu’s supporters rejoiced. However Mr. Guner is only one amongst a universe of superstar astrologers giving forecasts in Turkey. They take pleasure in massive followings on social media, providing hopes of readability amid the uncertainty of nail-biting election polls, a crippling value of dwelling disaster and the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in February that killed greater than 50,000 folks in Turkey and upended hundreds of thousands of lives.
One other distinguished astrologer, Meral Guven, recognized for precisely forecasting the nationwide soccer championship, predicted an election win for Mr. Erdogan, saying he would rule Turkey “till the day he dies and even after that.”
The election predictions are a part of a spiritualism that’s widespread in Turkish society, the place folks learn the long run in espresso grounds, seek the advice of fortune tellers earlier than main life selections or go to the purported tombs of historical mystics to make needs.
Even high politicians search celestial steering: Mr. Kilicdaroglu wears a martenitsa, or “want ribbon,” on his proper wrist, to be untied when his want comes true. When a supporter requested him final month what the want was, he replied, “It is a secret all people is aware of.”
Astrology serves as a balm in a rustic the place a strong authorities has eroded many individuals’s sense of management, in response to Feyza Akinerdem, a lecturer in sociology at Bogazici College in Istanbul.
“People are disempowered by the grip of the state in Turkey,” Mrs. Akinerdem stated. “Reliance on astrology is one option to endure the dearth of energy over one’s personal life, significantly in tumultuous occasions.”
Mr. Guner, whose Twitter account has greater than 700,000 followers, factors to 2018, when Turkey’s forex started to lose worth, as the beginning of a brand new surge of curiosity in astrology as folks sought monetary counsel. “Individuals have been more and more asking me about the place they need to make investments their financial savings, whether or not the alternate fee will go even additional,” Mr. Guner stated in an interview.
“I chorus from exact solutions as a result of monetary astrology is just not my area of experience,” he added.
Mr. Guner should select his phrases rigorously, particularly round politics, on condition that insulting the president is a felony offense in Turkey and free media is essentially muzzled. Though he predicted a defeat for Mr. Erdogan, Mr. Guner has warned the political opposition towards repeating the errors of Turkey’s short-lived coalition governments of the Nineties, an period characterised by political bickering and financial troubles, since his readings counsel an identical sample for the nation over the following two years.
Whereas the political season has saved him busy, the astrologer stated he appeared ahead to different urgent questions as soon as the elections are over.
“I miss folks asking me about their love lives,” he stated.