Who Will Win Turkey’s Election? Astrologers Find Answers in the Stars

Within the weeks main as much as Turkey’s tightest elections in 20 years, among the 64 million eligible voters didn’t look to opinion polls for predictions in regards to the end result.

They turned to astrologers.

Just a few weeks in the past, Dincer Guner, a famend astrologer, rigorously examined the beginning chart of the Turkish republic (based Oct. 29, 1923) and people of the presidential candidates. The consequence, he introduced in a YouTube video, was clear: Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition candidate, would win the presidential vote, ending President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20 years in energy.

Mr. Kilicdaroglu’s supporters rejoiced. However Mr. Guner is only one amongst a universe of superstar astrologers giving forecasts in Turkey. They take pleasure in massive followings on social media, providing hopes of readability amid the uncertainty of nail-biting election polls, a crippling value of dwelling disaster and the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in February that killed greater than 50,000 folks in Turkey and upended hundreds of thousands of lives.

One other distinguished astrologer, Meral Guven, recognized for precisely forecasting the nationwide soccer championship, predicted an election win for Mr. Erdogan, saying he would rule Turkey “till the day he dies and even after that.”