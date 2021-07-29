“Who Wants to Dating With the Farmer” will have a special edition with former competitors

João Meneses, João Neves, Ivo Pires, Francisco Martins, Catarina Manique and “Chico das Aventuras” are back on the program.

Although “Quem Quer Namorar Com o Agricultor” is now broadcasting its fourth season, the recordings for the next issue will start shortly, with a special twist: The “new” farmers will be former competitors of the show who did not find love the first time .

Recording begins in August and lasts for a month. João Meneses, João Neves, Ivo Pires, Francisco Martins – the “Chico das Aventuras” – and Catarina Manique are the farmers who are returning to the canvas.

At the gala on last Sunday, July 25th, Andreia Rodrigues had already confirmed that farmers who were unlucky on their first visit to the program will be back in a new edition.

“Several farmers started this adventure over the course of four seasons. Everyone knows João Neves, Catarina Manique, Chico das Aventuras … but there were also those who had not found what they were looking for: someone with whom to share a life together. Now is the time to give yourself love’s last chance to try out your happy ending. If you want to meet some of our most famous faces and, who knows, a love story, sign up. Love can be closer than you can imagine, ”said the SIC moderator.

It is worth remembering that some of these farmers had successful relationships under the program, such as Catarina Manique, who was in a nine-month relationship with António Hipólito, another former competitor.

João Neves also had a very media-oriented relationship with Isabel Almeida in the first season, but after a while they both went different ways.