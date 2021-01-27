Who voted for the leader of Chega? “Not welcome” to the Amplifest Festival

The statement comes from the organization itself, which doesn’t even explicitly say the name André Ventura.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was re-elected as President for a second term in the first round. However, from campaign to election night, the January 24 presidential election was dominated by news of the candidate who finished third.

André Ventura, chairman of Chega !, a party linked to the far right, was one of the highlights of election night when he received the votes of half a million Portuguese. The pretext for Amplifest, a heavy metal festival that will return to its home at the Hard Club in Porto this year, to publicly accept that anyone defending some of André Ventura’s controversial positions will not be welcome at the event .

In response to social media the day after the presidential election, the organization recognized its position: “We never thought we would have to write such a message, but after yesterday’s results [domingo] here it goes: Amplificasom and Amplifest are anti-fascists. There is NO room for fascism, LGBT phobia, racism, sexism or aporophobia in our events. “

Without ever naming André Ventura or Chega! Don’t join in October, you’re not welcome. “

The reactions to the comments on Facebook are very different. There are those who say it is a “shot in the foot” and those who welcome the explanation. “I did not know the event and am deeply touched by the publication, we are never neutral,” said one of the comments.

This year’s edition of Amplifest is planned for October 8th, 9th and 10th. Tickets for the festival cost € 123 and are available online. Cult of Luna, Amenra, and Capian are some of the names confirmed on the poster.

