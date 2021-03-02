WHO thinks the end of the pandemic this year is unrealistic | Free press

An end to the corona pandemic is not in sight, not even among experts. The World Health Organization focuses on keeping the number of infections low – and on vaccinations.

Geneva (dpa) – The World Health Organization does not expect the corona pandemic to end anytime soon. “It would be very premature and unrealistic to believe that we will be able to deal with this virus by the end of the year,” WHO emergency coordinator Michael Ryan said in Geneva on Monday evening.

However, if acted wisely, “the hospitalizations, deaths and tragedy associated with this pandemic could end.”

The WHO continues to focus on keeping infections as low as possible and vaccinating as many people as possible. Compared to ten weeks ago, the situation is much better, Ryan said in view of delivering the first vaccines against the virus. “We still face a major challenge,” he emphasized.

The virus still prevails. Control of the pandemic could be accelerated if the vaccines begin to have a significant impact on transmission dynamics and transmission risk.

