WHO: search for origin of Corona must be depoliticized | free press

Geneva / Copenhagen (dpa) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked the international community not to misuse the search for the origin of the coronavirus for political purposes.

Rapid international cooperation is essential to better respond to pathogens with pandemic potential in the future, the WHO announced on Thursday evening. Searching for the origin of the pathogen should not be an exercise in pointing the blame or pointing the finger. The WHO is pressuring China to grant access to key data from the first coronavirus cases from 2019 for further investigation.

In this regard, Italy is one of the first and hardest hit countries to set an example, according to the WHO. “The exchange of raw data and the permission to re-examine samples in labs outside Italy reflects the best scientific solidarity and is no different from what we encourage all countries, including China, to support so that we can get the studies back to the origins quickly and efficiently.” drive forward effectively.”

International research team in China

It is also not known how the coronavirus was transmitted to humans. To find out, the WHO commissioned a team led by Dane Peter Embarek to investigate the origin of the virus in China. The January and February mission had been politically sensitive. China is doing everything it can to avoid being pilloried as a scapegoat for the pandemic. It had taken six months for the international experts to arrive. 17 international and 17 Chinese scientists were involved.

Finally, there was a report published in Geneva in March. In it, the experts stressed the need for further research into the origin of the coronavirus from the animal world and a possible virus circulation outside of China before the first cases were discovered in Wuhan. The researchers described the theory that the virus could have something to do with a lab incident as “extremely unlikely” — in line with the Chinese government’s intent.

The US and 13 other countries subsequently expressed doubts about the investigation. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the time: “As far as WHO is concerned, all hypotheses remain on the table.” The report is an important beginning, but not the end. “We have not yet found the origin of the virus.”

Overlapping theories possible

Embarek’s statements from the Danish television channel TV2 now seem to contradict the lab theory passage in the research report: that a lab worker became infected while taking samples from bats in the field is one of the likely hypotheses, he said, according to the broadcaster. during a TV documentary published Thursday. Several of the various theories may also overlap, for example the laboratory theory with that transferring directly from a bat to a human.

According to TV2, Embarek underlined that WHO experts had found no direct evidence linking the coronavirus outbreak to research on bats in labs in Wuhan. However, they would have found several things that need further investigation afterward. The WHO’s visit to Wuhan was of a scientific nature and not real research, and was largely dependent on the circumstances of the Chinese. The wording “extremely unlikely” was a compromise to include even laboratory theory in the report.

When asked by the German news agency, a WHO spokesperson pointed out that it was an interview Embarek had given as part of the Danish TV documentary. A WHO spokeswoman referred to the organization’s message during a UN briefing on Friday evening. There is nothing more to say about it.