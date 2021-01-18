WHO: Only 25 doses of vaccine injected in one of the poorest countries | Free press

While the coronavirus vaccination campaigns are in full swing in affluent countries, the number of injected doses in poorer countries is negligible. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns urgently.

Geneva (dpa) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has again sharply criticized the huge gap in corona vaccinations between rich and poor countries.

While 39 million doses have been administered in at least 49 affluent countries, the number of doses injected in one of the particularly poor countries is only 25, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the start of a multi-day meeting of the WHO Executive Council on Monday. .

“Only 25 doses were administered in one of the poorest countries, not 25 million, not 25,000, but 25.” That is not acceptable. “I have to say frankly, the world is on the brink of catastrophic moral failure.”

The number of bilateral agreements between rich countries and vaccine manufacturers is growing significantly. While 44 such contracts were signed last year, there were 12 in the first days of 2021, Tedros said. This “me first” attitude will not only endanger the populations of poor countries, but will also extend the duration of the pandemic, Tedros warned. He called on the wealthy countries that had obtained a lot of vaccine to keep their promises and distribute doses to the 92 member countries through the international corona vaccination initiative Covax.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99