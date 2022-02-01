“Who Killed Sara?”: There is already a return date for the popular Netflix series

The third season arrives on the streaming platform in the first half of the year. You can start counting the days.

The first two seasons premiered in 2021.

“Who Killed Sara?” premiered on Netflix last spring. – which quickly became one of the most-watched series while in prison. The second season, already taped, arrived just two months later.

Now comes the third. The streaming platform announced that Who Killed Sara? is returning June 1st. The narrative will continue to explore Sara’s death and her brother Alex’s wrongful conviction.

In the second season of the Mexican series, Álex continued his quest to find out what really happened to his sister, but halfway through he realized she wasn’t who he thought she was. While you wait for new episodes, click on the gallery to discover new series to watch much sooner.