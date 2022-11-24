Who is Wirtual? Twitch streamer goes viral after finishing a difficult TrackMania map in 60 hours.

A 23-year-old Norwegian Twitch streamer and esports participant Øyvind “Wirtual” has lastly completed the long-awaited activity of finishing the TrackMania map known as Deep Dip, a tower-structured map that has a number of ranges. Nevertheless, essentially the most difficult a part of the map is the truth that it has no checkpoints, which signifies that gamers will be unable to avoid wasting their progress.

Wirtual is a seasoned TrackMania participant who has participated in quite a few competitions involving the sport and has additionally had the chance to commentate on among the most esteemed TrackMania occasions.

Wirtual lastly succeeds at finishing the Deep Dip after 60 hours of grinding

As said earlier, the Deep Dip map is a difficult one because of the exclusion of checkpoints. Gamers who inadvertently fall from one degree are more likely to plummet all the way down to a number of ranges which is able to eradicate their progress.

The map has 15 flooring which are constructed by completely different mappers. This consists of customized voice traces, easter eggs, and “deeper dips”, suggesting that the falls will likely be longer. The map additionally has “Getting Over It” references, which has been dubbed probably the most grueling and punishing video games in current historical past.

At first of the map, Wirtual said that it was going to be one in every of his largest duties but. He mentioned:

“This factor may take me weeks to complete. It seems daunting, it seems terrifying as a result of it is much more punishing than it seems like.”

He additionally demonstrated an instance of a fall from the upper flooring on the map which depicted the automotive sinking down a number of ranges, rendering the participant’s progress null and void.

Readers ought to notice that Deep Dip is preceded by one other map, thought-about to be more easy, known as “Bennett Foddy ate my CPs.” This map was launched in 2021 and likewise excludes any checkpoints.

How did Wirtual full the map?

The Norwegian did finally full the map. Nevertheless, it took over 60 hours for him to finish the whole map, and by the tip of the problem, his stats revealed that he had fallen a whopping 537 instances.

(Timestamp: 01:52:55)

On the final degree, he was tasked with a easy problem – to speed up and soar by the ring, which was the ending line. Happily for the streamer, he was in a position to full the final degree with out a lot fuss.

Upon completion of the ultimate degree, he exclaimed:

“I am finished. I am f**king finished…I am so drained. I used to be so scared, I used to be so nervous.”

Which tournaments have Wirtual participated in?

Wirtual has had the chance to partake in a number of notable TrackMania tournaments. He was featured within the newest occasion in the course of the Kracky reloaded 3 held in September 2022. Other than that, he has additionally been featured in occasions such because the Icy Marketing campaign, TrackMania Open Grand League Winter 2020: Step 2, and TrackMania Open Grand League Winter 2020: Step 3.

He has additionally participated in competitions as a commentator. This consists of occasions equivalent to TrackMania Grand League World Cup 2022, Twitch Rivals – TrackMania Problem, and Arctic Gaming Expertise 2022.

The streamer presently has over 323K followers on his Twitch channel. He additionally has a YouTube channel with over 976K subscribers, inserting him among the many high 10 Norwegian avid gamers on the platform.

