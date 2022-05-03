Who is William Hung? Check this American Singer’s net worth and biography here!!

William Hung is an American singer who has a fortune of $600,000. He went to the University of California, Berkeley, but he dropped out to work in music. Hung became famous in 2004 when he tried out for American Idol and sang Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” in front of the judges. 200,000 copies of his first album, Inspiration, were sold in the United States. It was also the number one album in the United States for indie artists. Only 7,000 copies of Hung’s second album were sold. Find more about William Hung net worth and early life here.

William Hung Early Life

This is when William Hung was born. He was born on January 13, 1983, in Hong Kong. At the age of 10, Hung moved to New Jersey, USA, where he lived for a while. William may be best known for the TV show “American Idol” in 2004 when he sang Ricky Martin’s song She Bangs completely out of tune. Still, Hung became a big star on this show.

William Hung Career Info

Hung became famous in 2004 when he tried out for American Idol and sang Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” in front of the judges. Koch Entertainment signed him up for a record deal, and he released three albums with them.

People both love and hate him. There has been a lot of controversy about Hung and his fans making racist jokes about Asians. He had a cult-like following. A lot of TV shows have talked about Hung. He has been on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Entertainment Tonight, as well as the Late Show with David Letterman and Howard Stern radio show.

The Game Show Network, Cingular Wireless, and Ask.com have all used him in ads in the past. A movie from 2004 called “Where is Mama’s Boy” had him in it. 200,000 copies of his first album, Inspiration, were sold in the United States.

It was also the number one album in the United States for indie artists. Only 7,000 copies of Hung’s second album were sold. As a technical crime analyst, Hung stopped making music in 2011 and stopped making music.

William Hung Net Worth

He went to the University of California, Berkeley, but he dropped out to work in music.

To surprise him, the Fuse Channel gave him a check for $25,000 at one of his performances at the University of California in Berkeley. The channel was impressed with his determination to succeed, positive outlook on life, and desire to learn new things.

It took a while, but he got a record deal from Koch Entertainment for his first album, “Inspiration.” He did well with cover versions of songs by Ricky Martin, Village People, and Elton John.

William Hung Personal Life

William Hung married Jian Teng on June 18, 2014, in California. In this case, his wife is a licensed vocational nurse. She is also the same age as her husband. In an interview with People, William says that his wife is a great person and that he is happy to have someone to support him.

Since his wedding, William has kept his personal life out of the news. When he posts on social media, he doesn’t share news about his family or personal life.

William Hung Physical Appearance and Clothing Style

William is 5ft 6ins (1.68m) tall and weighs about 155lbs (70kgs). He has black eyes and short black hair.

His clothes are simple and clean, and he only wears simple shirts and pants for casual events. To go to formal events, where he has to speak in front of people, he wears suits.

Conclusion

