Who is Tony Parker? Net Worth, Salary, Bio, and Personal Life!!

William Anthony Parker Jr. was born in France on May 17, 1982. He used to be a professional basketball player and is now the main owner of the LNB Pro team ASVEL Basket. A. Parker, whose father was a professional basketball player, started his career with the French team Paris Basket Racing before joining the NBA team San Antonio Spurs (NBA). Tony Parker net worth is around $85 million.

In the 2001 NBA draught, the Spurs picked him with the 28th overall pick, and he quickly became the team’s main point guard. Parker helped the Spurs win four NBA titles in 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014. During the 2011 NBA lockout, he also played in France for ASVEL Basket. After one season with the Charlotte Hornets, he ended his career. He left the NBA playoffs as the ninth-best scorer and the sixth-best passer.

Parker was chosen for six NBA All-Star games, three All-NBA Second Teams, and one All-NBA Third Team. He was also named MVP of the 2007 NBA Finals. When he made the All-Rookie Second Team, the Spurs retired his number 9. Most people agree that he was one of Europe’s best football players ever. Find more about Tony Parker net worth and bio here.

Tony Parker Early Life

Tony, whose real name is William Anthony Parker Jr., was born on May 17, 1982, in Bruges, Belgium. He grew up in France. His dad played basketball professionally in Europe, and his mom was a model in the Netherlands. Tony learned how to play games while he was growing up. Michael Jordan inspired him to play basketball with his father and two brothers, who also played the sport. When he was 15, he was asked to join the INSEP in Paris.

After two years in the French amateur league, Parker turned pro in 1999. He made a deal to play for Paris Basket Racing. After Parker played well at the Nike Hoop Summit in Indianapolis in the summer of 2000, UCLA and Georgia Tech fought hard to get him to join their teams. Parker decided to stay in France and sign up with the Paris Basket Racing team. After a year, in 2001, he joined the NBA.

When Did Tony Parker Join Basketball?

In 2001, Parker was the 28th pick in the first round of the NBA draught. He then joined the league. He became the San Antonio Spurs’ starting point guard, and in his first season, he played in 77 regular-season games.

In November 2001, he was only the third French player to ever play in an NBA game. Parker won his first NBA title when the Spurs beat the New Jersey Nets in the finals of the playoffs. Parker went on to win four NBA titles with the Spurs, in 2003, 2005, 2007 (the same year he was named NVP), and 2014.

Parker signed a new three-year, $43.3 million deal with the Spurs in August 2014. That year, Parker was still dealing with the effects of an injury, and the Spurs lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. In the finals of the 2016 playoffs, the Spurs lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Parker tore his left quadriceps tendon during the 2017 playoffs. He had to have surgery to fix it, so his season ended before Game 2 of the second round of the playoffs against the Houston Rockets. In his last year with the Spurs, Parker played 55 games and averaged 7.7 points per game, which was the lowest of his career.

Parker joined the Charlotte Hornets in July 2018 and signed a two-year deal. On June 10, 2019, less than a year after that, Parker said he was leaving the NBA. Parker’s No. 9 jersey was taken off the court on November 11, 2019, and his basketball career was over.

Tony Parker net worth

Tony made just under $170 million in salary alone over the course of his career. He also gets endorsement deals that bring in millions of dollars every year. Parker made an average of $12.5 million a year while he played for the Spurs. The Spurs paid him $15,4 million for the 2016-2017 season, which was the most money he had ever made.

Tony Parker Personal Life

Parker and actress Eva Longoria’s relationship sparked a media frenzy in August 2005, when, after months of rumors, they confirmed they were dating. Longoria grew up in nearby Corpus Christi, Texas, and went to a lot of Spurs games. In November 2006, they got engaged, and in July 2007 they got married in Paris.

In December of that year, tabloids started spreading rumors that Parker was having an affair with model Alexandra Peressant. The couple’s spokespeople strongly denied these claims, and Parker sued the website that first published the story for $20 million because of the rumors. Longoria filed for divorce in Los Angeles on November 17, 2010. Parker filed for divorce in Texas two days after that. On January 28, 2011, they were no longer married.

In August 2014, Parker got married to the French journalist Axelle Francine. Josh Parker was born in 2014, and Liam Parker was born in 2016. (b. 2016.) Parker told Francine on August 3, 2020, that they were breaking up after 9 years together.

