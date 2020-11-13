Who is this key figure in episode 3?

The adventures of Din Djarin and the child continue in Chapter 11 of the Mandalorian series broadcast on Disney +. Entitled “The Heiress”, this episode rich in twists and turns could begin this second season with the appearance of a character unknown to many of us, but still full of history.

A newbie

Chapter 11 of The Mandalorian introduced a new character that was announced a few months ago during the second season promotion. She is the Mandalorian Bo-Katan, played by Katee Sackhoff, best known for her role as Kara “Starbuck” Thrace. in the Battlestar Galactica series. The actress named the character in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

As Din Djarin continues his search for other Mandalorians, he meets Bo-Katan, the ultimate survivor of the Kryze clan and Mandalorian warrior, who saves him from a trap set by the quarrels. But then who is this mysterious character? She was once a lieutenant in Death Watch, a terrorist organization that split the peace-loving government of Mandalore during the Clone Wars. The group subsequently teamed up with a character known to fans in the person of Darth Maul, who survived the ending of The Phantom Menace. The Sith eventually declared themselves the leaders of Mandalore. A delicate situation that forced Bo-Katan to change his allegiances in order to save his planet. After facing the Sith with Jedi Ahsoka Tano, she becomes the leader of Mandalore. Then follows a peacekeeping operation on the planet, in which Bo-Katan rescues the Mandalorian rebel Sabine Wren, who is also expected in this second season.

In this Chapter 11 we learn that Din Djarin is a son of Death Watch and Bo-Katan’s desire to regain the mysterious black lightsaber that appeared in the hands of the main opponent Moff Gideon at the end of the first season. . In fact, she is the last to have had the weapon in her possession (before The Mandalorian), offered by the same Sabine Wren who took it from Darth Maul’s hands and who gives legitimacy to wield Mandalore. A new episode full of revelations where the Star Wars DNA is superbly felt with this connection to the universe of The Clone Wars and Rebels series.