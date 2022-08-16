Who is the flaming head and how to defeat the Ghost Fleet event?

Microsoft’s Sea of Thieves has loved a rising userbase since its 2018 debut. The open-world multiplayer action-adventure is among the hottest video games within the style on Steam and Xbox consoles. It options numerous hours of seafaring pirate adventures as gamers interact in quests to hunt for treasure and take down hostile opponents in each PvE and PvP.

This Sea of Thieves information covers Flameheart and his Ghost Fleet occasion. Launched a few years in the past, this even pits gamers in opposition to a slew of spectral ships and the flame-headed captain of the fleet, Flameheart. In return, gamers will likely be awarded uncommon loot.

Flameheart in Sea of Thieves: The way to beat the Ghost Fleet

Captain Flameheart, one of many fiercest Skeleton Lords recognized to have sailed the waves, was launched within the ebook Tales from the Sea of Thieves. Nonetheless, his true beginning title isn’t revealed. #TriviaTuesday Captain Flameheart, one of many fiercest Skeleton Lords recognized to have sailed the waves, was launched within the ebook Tales from the Sea of Thieves. Nonetheless, his true beginning title isn’t revealed. #TriviaTuesday https://t.co/AKgeFMoTko

As a part of the Haunted Shores replace for Sea of Thieves, Flameheart was launched as a World Occasion. He’s an Ashen Skeleton Lord, in addition to the primary antagonist of the sport. A big flaming cranium signifies this world occasion within the sky that may be seen from a distance. His brilliant orange tone and brightly glowing eyes are laborious to overlook.

What number of phantom fleets have you ever banished again to the Sea of the Damned?

What number of phantom fleets have you ever banished again to the Sea of the Damned? https://t.co/wOYoeQmlfW

Be aware that the cranium can disappear after a sure interval if not engaged with. Different Sea of Thieves gamers may additionally take part (or worse, attempt to beat the participant to it), so bear that in thoughts.

As soon as the participant’s ships are shut sufficient, Flameheart summons waves for ghostly vessels that should be defeated to progress. With greater than a handful of eerily-glowing inexperienced ships closing in, they should be dispatched shortly because the opponent has the higher hand in numbers.

The phantom fleet strikes with volleys of various cannonballs. These embody Phantom Cannonballs, Flame Phantom Cannonballs, and Wraith Cannonballs. The previous two are just like regular cannonballs and firebombs, respectively.

Nonetheless, the latter is a strong assault that may harm the participant ship’s hull if care is just not taken. Enemies may drop mines within the water, so guarantee to skirt round them to keep away from taking harm. Fortunately, regardless of these annoyances, these enemy ships are usually not a lot of a problem as they go down in a handful of hits.

👻 Ghost Captain Sails 👻These daring sufficient to courageous Flameheart’s roar and banish his spectral fleet stand to be duly honoured, however solely after proving their efforts by returning 50 Captain Skulls of the Damned to the Order of Souls. We surprise what secrets and techniques they maintain…#SoTGear https://t.co/gXhjTr3ekn

These skirmishes wrap up with the looks of the primary flagship, the vessel generally known as the Burning Blade. It’s visually distinct from the others as a consequence of a burning fireplace on the heart. This one can be stronger than the usual flagships in Sea of Thieves, requiring nearly two dozen hits to take down.

Nonetheless, as soon as the waters are clear, gamers can resort to plundering no matter is left of the downed vessels. Ghost ships drop Damned Loot and are marked by three spirits hovering over the water.

Ghost flagships drop extra loot than regular vessels, particularly the Burning Blade; these rewards embody Skulls, Chests, and Ashes of the Damned. Flameheart’s ship may drop the Cannonball Crate of the Damned, which consists of varied spectral cannonballs that the ghostly enemies use for the gamers’ operations.

Defeating the Burning Blade 10 occasions unlocks the Burning Blade Sails as a reward whereas sinking 500 ghost ships collectively grants the Ghost Captain Sails use.

Turn out to be a Captain of Journey in Season Seven!⚓️ Purchase and Title Ships🖼 New Personalisation Choices🥇 Milestone Development System📔 Ship Loadout Saving💅 Sovereign and Shipwright Perks💯 100 Ranges of Seasonal Rewards🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh☠ And Extra: seaofthieves.com/season-seven https://t.co/xlJZeDywlq

Sea of Thieves is on the market on Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X|S, and PC.